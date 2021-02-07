Julia Rose’s Instagram Model Arrested For Hollyboob Stunt At Hollywood Sign





An American influencer is among half a dozen people arrested after changing the iconic Hollywood sign from California to read Hollyboob. The group affixed large tarps to the sign to change the letters, according to Sgt. Leonard Calderon of the Los Angeles Police Department, who said attendees told a police officer they did it to raise awareness about breast cancer. A cover of the letter B was draped over the W, while a dash was placed over the D to make it appear as a B. Julia Rose, founder of the adult magazine Shagmag, has now said the coup was against Instagram’s censorship of adult content. The model saw her personal and work accounts – which totaled six million subscribers – suspended for nudity. Six people have been arrested after altering the iconic Hollywood sign from California. Credit: via NBC My product is almost identical to that of Playboys, and my content may even be considered safer than what Playboys has been allowed to post on your platform, Rose said. Vice. I want to know how they pick and choose which accounts to deactivate and why. Julia had already made headlines when she was banned indefinitely by Major League Baseball after flashing one of the 2019 World Series players. The Hollywood sign shot resulted in an overflight of an LAPD helicopter to identify the six suspects, five men and a woman. They were taken into custody on suspicion of trespassing, but subsequently received summons and were released. Los Angeles landmarks are treasured for those of us @LAPDHollywood and it wasn’t cool (not to mention the pretty steep and dangerous terrain), Los Angeles Police Captain Steve Lurie tweeted shortly after the incident . – with NBC

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos