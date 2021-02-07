Why Kim and Kanye are ‘completely finished and no longer talking’





Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian is reportedly “done” with Kanye West. The couple “don’t talk to each other anymore”.

After sending fans a loop by posting a photo wearing Yeezy sneakers, new reports claim that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are “completely done and no longer talking.“New claims come after rap / fashion mogul reportedly started moving business keeping up with the Kardashians the star’s home in Calabasas. Speculation about the divorce between Kim and Kanye is at an all time high. This comes about a month after reports first surfaced that “divorce is imminentbetween the superstar couple. Things between them started to turn sour after Kanye launched his presidential bid last July. Shortly after the announcement, he launched a Twitter tirade against his wife and, a months later, made shocking revelations about the couple.First pregnancy with North West. KKW Beauty founder sources say it was the last straw for her, while Yeezy founder insiders say that he started to find his lifestyle as a reality TV star “insupportable“At the end of the year, reports revealed the separate lives the superstar couple had been living in recent months. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: KUWTK: Kanye Vs Kids Living In Fake LA, Stokes The Tension With Kim Once the new year began, insiders said the pair were already close to divorce proceedings as Kim linked up with his longtime divorce lawyer Laura Wasser. In new reports shared on Wednesday, Feb. 3, insiders claim the pair are “finished” with each other and “to move on“with their lives. Insiders said AND that after six years of marriage and four children together, Kim and Kanye “are completely done and no longer speak.“Based on the SKIMS founder’s recent Instagram posts, she seems to be in a good position as she continues to promote her businesses and spend time with her family.“She’s trying to stay strong and move on with her life,the insider shared. However, the prison reform lawyer has yet to make an official announcement and insiders say it’s because she“Still working on the logistics of the divorce announcement.” But, despite the apparent hold-up, sources claim that the separation of the two superstars is “completely official in his mind. “ Insiders on both sides have spoken about how Kim and Kanye have gotten married. “Kanye has also completely finished his marriage and continues,Another source said, while an insider on the rapper “Stronger” claims he wants the announcement to be made soon. “He doesn’t care what Kim’s priorities are for delaying a divorce announcement, “ theinsider explained. “He’ll drop off before she’s ready if he has to. He wants a divorce just as much as Kim does. “ The new reports come after it was revealed that Kanye had already started moving his business out of Kim’s house in Calabasas. The fashion designer is said to have taken around 500 pairs of sneakers with him. It’s becoming increasingly clear that the end is near for Kanye and Kim Kardashian West. Next: KUWTK: Kanye West Sued Over Sunday Service Labor Practices Source:AND 90 Day Fiancé: Why Lisa and Usman’s ‘baby girl’ relationship was never going to work









