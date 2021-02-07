Hitman’s Agent 47 Voice Actor was almost replaced in Hitman Absolution





The iconic Agent 47 actor was nearly replaced in Hitman: Absolution but Hitman fans caused enough controversy to get the actor back.

The actor who played Hitman Agent 47 protagonist David Bateson for more than 20 years was almost replaced in Hitman Absolution. Technically, he was replaced but after a big reaction, the actor made a secret comeback. The move was no different than replacing David Hayter in Metal Gear Solid V with Michael Ironside in Splinter Cell Blacklist, two actors who have made a name for themselves in their respective roles. Bateson has played Agent 47 since the very first Hitman game and is one of those actors who defined their role. The actor’s distinct voice provided a cold, emotionless tone for the assassin who is meant to be nothing more than a killing machine. Over the course of the games, he added more subtle layers of characterization to Agent 47 with dark humor, the desire to understand his purpose, and more. While the Hitman games are much more gameplay oriented than anything else, Agent 47 is still a very realized character and in part thanks to David Bateson. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Bateson was almost replaced for good by the time he made the fifth entry in the series, Hitman Absolution. In a new interview with Elias Eliot, Bateson detailed how he found out he wasn't originally supposed to return to the role. Actor and Tom Cruise's cousin William Mapother had replaced Bateson without warning and he only found out after the game's trailer launched, which led to an awkward phone call with IO Interactive. After months of backlash from fans leading to low pre-orders, IO secretly contacted Bateson just six months before the game's release and asked him to come back. Bateson says he had to sign an NDA before telling him it was for Hitman and IO went behind publisher Square Enix's back to re-register the entire game. "They might not admit it but maybe the game wasn't selling as much as it should have. They had comments on the voice, saying it doesn't really come through. So they went behind the back of their then owner Square Enix and said, 'Look, can we re-record the entire game in secret? "I said," You're never going to keep this a secret. " Everything was super top secretBateson said. Once they were done, they showed it to Square Enix who thought Bateson was better than Mapother. The game still presents Mapother in a way, as he did all of the mo-cap work while Bateson just provided the vocals. Hitman Absolution was generally well received by critics, but was still criticized for focusing more on a linear and narrative experience rather than the sandbox elements that its predecessor had perfected. This ultimately led to a smooth restart of Hitman which spawned an acclaimed trilogy and proved IO Interactive to be a worthy talent to then take the 007 IP. Source: Elias Eliot









