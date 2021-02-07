Hollywood Rewind | True Romance: an artist at all levels





Clarence: How about you?

Alabama: What about me?

Clarence: Tell me a bit about yourself. When comic book nerd Clarence asked Alabama about herself, half hoping and half insisting that she open up to him, you knew the hero wanted to develop a relationship. He had no intention of a simple adventure. Our hero wanted more. A happy ending, which he finally got. Have you already guessed the movie? Starring the talented and alluring duo of Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette, Tony Scott director True Romance was released in 1993 and was a box office failure despite satisfied reviews. However, the film, with an enviable supporting cast, has developed a cult following over the years. Tarantino fans love the movie, action buffs love the genre treatment, and lovers swoon over the undeniably sweet love story of the two main characters. Yes, you read that right. I mentioned Tarantino because the beloved filmmaker wrote the script for the film. For the uninitiated, True Romance is comic book nerd Clarence and former prostitute Alabamas, an unlikely yet lovable love story, suffused with enough violence. True to Tarantinos’ style, the violence in the film is gritty, dark, and self-explanatory. But because Tony Scott is the filmmaker, we see the violence through a pretty bright lens that makes things prettier than they are. But that’s what happens when two artists of two different sensibilities join hands to create something. While Tarantino was pleased with Scotts’ treatment of his screenplay, the Oscar-winning filmmaker admitted his version of the film would have been less fairy-tale. I would have made my original ending, where Clarence dies. And I would have had all the comedy and all the romance, but it would have been a little harder. And with being a little rougher, we could have won the most heartbreaking ending. I mean, with the fairytale popcorn movie Tony made, it almost would’ve been a dirty trick, killing Clarence. You should have earned the ending I wrote, and I think I should have deserved it more, Tarantino said in a previous interview with Empire magazine. Back to Hollywood: Little women | Face to face | Pulp Fiction | Crouching tiger, hidden dragon | The Age of Innocence | Mean Girls | Die Hard | Never been kissed | Citizen Kane | Kill Bill Volume I | Terminator 2 Judgment Day | Titanic | Heat | Home alone | Jerry Maguire | Brief meeting | The Truman Show | The deer hunter | The brilliant | Clueless | Ferris Bueller’s day off | Blue velvet | Taxi driver | The Lord of the Rings I | Zero Dark Thirty | The Godfather | Say anything | Warm body | Bright Star | Malcolm X | Stardust | Red eyes | Notting Hill | Fargo | Virgin suicides | The Breakfast Club | Nice to meet you | Walk the line | Blood Diamond | Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban | Mortal Kombat | Madison County Bridges | Edward in the Silver Hands | Breakfast at Tiffany’s | She must have it | Ever After | The devil wears Prada | The Matrix | Creed | Mulan | Ratatouille | Shutter Island | Sound | Society of the Dead Poets | Insomnia in Seattle | Waitress | Pride and Prejudice | The Dark Knight | Before sunset | School of rock | About a boy | Some good men | 50/50 | Start over | Brooklyn | Drive | Chocolate | Batman begins | 10 things I hate about you | The deceased | Freedom writers | Pretty woman | Dan in real life | Jurassic Park | Tangled | Meet Joe Black | Monsters’ Ball | Eternal Sunshine of the Flawless Spirit | You have mail | Half Nelson | Fight Club | Doubt | American Psycho | Julie and Julia | Forrest Gump | The silence of the lambs | Finding Neverland | Roman Holidays | American History X | Tropic Thunder | Before sunrise | Woman’s perfume | Finding Forrester | Sixteen candles Besides its winning tracks, True Romance had an array of quirky characters portrayed by Christopher Walken, Brad Pitt, Val Kilmer, and Gary Oldman, among others. Therefore, besides its sparkling storyline, the film draws its strength from the performances of its talented actors. Take, for example, the famous Gary Oldman as the evil Drexl Spivey. With a sharp tongue, scarred face, and a missing eye, Oldman played a strange villain and managed to make him even more sinister. An achievement, especially since his role was short in the film. Brad Pitts’ character Floyd is another very small but striking part, used as a pop culture reference at this time. Basically True Romance is a versatile artist who has a little something for everyone. Let’s put it this way, you’ll enjoy True Romance if you had a gala watching Pulp Fiction. You can rent True Romance on Google Play.

