Famous Egyptian actor Sayed Ragab infected with COVID-19 – film – arts & culture





Well-known Egyptian actor Sayed Ragab revealed earlier this week on his Facebook page that he had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus according to a recent PCR test. As the creative field began to wish him a speedy recovery, Ragab stressed that his condition was not worrisome and that he was following the coronavirus protocol, taking medication and secluding himself in a room in his home. Ragab is currently working on the Moussa television series which is expected to air during the next month of Ramadan. The actor takes two weeks off after filming. Ragab also has a few other films in the works. Born in 1950, Sayed Ragab has become one of the most famous Egyptian film actors. He began his acting career in theater, where he still performs occasionally, while his film career began with Small Dreams (‘Ahlam Saghira’), a 1993 film directed by Khaled El-Hagar and starring Mervat Amin with Salah El-Saadany. His unique talent, acting and on-screen character helped Ragab quickly move from supporting roles to leading roles, becoming one of the most sought-after actors of his generation. Ragab continued to collaborate with El-Hagar, including in his award-winning film Longing (El-Shou ‘) in 2011, for which Ragab wrote the screenplay and starred alongside Sawsan Badr. Ragab has appeared in many other movies and TV series collaborating with well-known directors and actors. His most recent work includes acting in the short film Habib (2019), with the film Sons of Rizk 2 (2019), the television series Nasr El-Saeed (2018) and Crossroads (2020). The actor is currently working on a Ramadan 2021 television series, Moussa, with Mohamed Ramadan. It also includes Tara Emad, Somaya El-Khashab and Sabry Fawwaz. Moussa is directed by Mohamed Salam, who also worked on the series The Thief last year. For more arts and culture news and updates, follow Ahram Online Arts and Culture on Twitter at @AhramOnlineArts and on Facebook at Ahram Online: Arts and Culture Short link:









