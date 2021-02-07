TALK OF THE TOWN: Who are the “zombies” that force Lady Victoria Hervey to flee Hollywood?

Socialite Lady Victoria Hervey says she is being chased out of Hollywood by zombies.

The daughter of the 6th Marquess of Bristol trades LA for Blighty because she is disenchanted with American politics.

She says: Hollywood is like a bunch of ultra-zombies walking around. I used to watch CNN and believe what I saw. BLM [Black Lives Matter], global mass electoral fraud, the dark satanic cults of Hollywood, Wall Street, the Federal Reserve are finally exposed. The cabal falls

I hope his departure has nothing to do with last year’s argument over a post attacking BLM that appeared on his Instagram account.

Lady Victoria, 44, claimed her account was hacked.

Talk about the life of the other half!

Freshly splashed $ 15million on three London homes with her fiance Jason Statham, here’s Rosie Huntington-Whiteleys baby girl in a 9,000 coat!

Look closely, you can pretty much see the couple’s three-year-old son Jack peeking out of a Gucci x The North Face jacket.

The coats, initially priced at 1,600, are sold out and are now on eBay for 9,000.

After Rosie, 33, shared the photo with her 12.1 million Instagram followers, her sister Florence commented: I can’t wait to borrow his coat until he grows up there. Rosie replied: Nice try, sister! I knew you had your eyes on it. Mom will have to get out first.

It’s worth the wait!