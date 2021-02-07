Matt James expects the worst from Victoria on women say it all





Bachelor Matt James has low expectations for how Victoria “Queen” Larson will perform at Women’s Tell All. He is hopeful but expects the “worst”.

Matt James expects the worst from Victoria “Queen” Larson at upcoming Women say it all special. This season of The single person has been anything but smooth sailing. It was filled with drama, intimidation and additional drama. The main source behind it all is self-proclaimed Queen Victoria Larson. Last week Matt took it upon himself to end the toxic environment for the well-being of women. He eventually sent home two of the House’s bullies, Anna Redman and Victoria Larson, who fans rejoiced. Now Matt is worried about how Victoria will act at theWomen say it all. Victoria has been quite the drama queen this season. From her first introduction with Matt, Victoria made it known that she was a queen while the other women were just princesses. Since then, she has caused a drama with almost all the women in the house. Victoria was the reason her former roommate Marylynn was sent home. She was also the antagonist behind much of the teasing when Sarah Trott voluntarily returned home. In one of her ugliest moves, Victoria grabbed Catalina’s tiara right off her head when she arrived. Outside of the show, Victoria was bullied. So much so that she suddenly deleted her Instagram account after its elimination. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Should The Singles Franchise Stop Playing Queen Victoria Larson? As this season draws to a close, Matt James is starting to worry about how some of the ladies will behave at theWomen say it all.In a recent interview withAND,Matt, like many fans, admitted he has no idea what Victoria will say and do during the special. Matt couldn’t help but laugh when asked about his predictions about Victoria’s behavior during the shoot. Once his laugh was settled, Matt admitted that he really didn’t know what to expect from her. In preparation for the special, Matt expects “the worst“Now that Victoria has had time to watch herself on the show, Matt is hoping she has given some thought to her toxic behaviors. Hopefully she can finally take some sort of responsibility for all of this. Matt admitted,”The bar is unfortunately very low“As he is”optimistic. “Watch her full interview below: Although many viewers of the show spotted many of Victoria’s red flags, Matt appeared to have been blind. He admitted that despite his actions, Matt did not want to send Victoria home sooner than him. He believes everything happens for a reason. The season had to unfold as it did to get him to where he is now. Now that Anna and Victoria are gone, Matt is ready to move forward on the right path of love, which he recently admitted to seeing in the future with Rachel Kirkconnell after their one-on-one date. As the ladies have brought all the excitement to this season of The single person, there is no doubt that they will do the same for theWomen say it all.It is highly doubtful that Victoria will maintain a calm personality during the stage; However, like Matt, fans can only hope while bracing for the worst of his part. Next: The Bachelor: ‘The Pacifier’ Meme With Matt James Makes Fans LOL The single personAirs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. Source: AND / YouTube 90 Day Fianc: Rebecca’s Zied Flaunts New Look, Gives Spoiler

