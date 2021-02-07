A look at planning for the 2021 Golden Globes

HOLLYWOOD Even Before Wednesdays 78th Annual Golden Globe nomination the announcements were made, Twitter lit up like a first night marquee with more than a few Hollywood insiders in shock

Pete Hammond, the longtime awards expert at trade publication Deadline Hollywood, was blown away by best actress Kate Hudsons who nodded in a musical or a comedy for the music.

No one has seen the movie yet! Hammond laughed at the film directed by singer Sia. It’s only coming out next week, and it’s barely screened [for critics]. The movies just plain bad. Kate has a shaved head and looks more like Elijah Wood.

But, he added: Hudson has always been a favorite of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group that organizes the Globes.

The HFPA is also known to love a pretty new girl, which may be why Lily Collins got a nod for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy in the TV category, despite her show Emily in Paris. has been unleashed by critics. (More deserving is Anya Taylor-Joy, who won actress nominations for the film Emma and the TV series The Queens Gambit.)

Hollywood insiders aren’t happy that Kate Hudson (pictured) and James Corden were nominated for the Golden Globes this week and Bridgerton and Da 5 Bloods weren’t. WireImage

He was also outraged that James Corden got a nod for Best Actor, in the musical or comedy category, for the widely trashed film The Prom. Johnny Oleksinski messages called Corden’s performance without humor. But blame the love on COVID-19: Hammond said Corden was exploited because there was a lack of eligible nominees amid the anemic 2020 release list.

If you look at this category, he said, the HFPA had too few male names for five spots for actors in musical or comedy films, beyond Sacha Baron Cohen. [Borat Subsequent Movie Film] and Lin-Manuel Miranda [Hamilton]. The major musicals have all been postponed for a year.

Bridgerton LIAM DANIEL / NETFLIX

Many insiders were also struck by who does not have be nominated, including legend Sophia Loren on her return to The Life Ahead, newcomer Michaela Coel and her famous HBO show I May Destroy You, and veteran actor Delroy Lindo in Da 5 Bloods indeed, Spike Lees, the highly regarded film, won no nomination. To make matters worse: Directors Satchel and Jackson are the ambassadors (formerly Miss and Mr. Golden Globe) for this year’s Globes.

Hammond thinks he knows why Netflix’s most-watched series, Bridgerton, received an insulting zero: it sounds like the specific Netflix publicity person who assigned this show missed the boat. This is how the Globes campaigns work. Each project receives an awards specialist assigned to woo the foreign press.

James corden Andrew H. Walker / REX

Chris Beachum, editor-in-chief of Gold Derby, an aggregate site that rates odds of winning awards, highlighted how the current situation has made and will continue to make the campaign through awards season. All these years the junkets and interviews have been online rather than in person, which likely impacted HFPA voters in one way or another, Beachum said. It’s much harder to have compelling group conversations with people online.

The show itself is generally known for its party atmosphere. Entire cities have been wondering for months: will the Globes really be live, as announced a few months ago? Now it turns out that with COVID cases still ravaging LA, most the show on February 28 will be remotely like Last Falls Emmys, which had welcomed Jimmy Kimmel to the stage with intermittent celebrity presenters, and nominees and recipients shone around the world.

Da 5 bloods NETFLIX / AP

Co-host Amy Poehler will be live from the regular stage at the Beverly Hilton, while Tina Fey will be stationed at the Rainbow Room in New York City.

There is a good thing about a virtual show, a Hollywood agent told me. There’s no way they can stretch it past three hours.