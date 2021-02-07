Entertainment
A look at planning for the 2021 Golden Globes
HOLLYWOOD Even Before Wednesdays 78th Annual Golden Globe nomination the announcements were made, Twitter lit up like a first night marquee with more than a few Hollywood insiders in shock
Pete Hammond, the longtime awards expert at trade publication Deadline Hollywood, was blown away by best actress Kate Hudsons who nodded in a musical or a comedy for the music.
No one has seen the movie yet! Hammond laughed at the film directed by singer Sia. It’s only coming out next week, and it’s barely screened [for critics]. The movies just plain bad. Kate has a shaved head and looks more like Elijah Wood.
But, he added: Hudson has always been a favorite of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group that organizes the Globes.
The HFPA is also known to love a pretty new girl, which may be why Lily Collins got a nod for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy in the TV category, despite her show Emily in Paris. has been unleashed by critics. (More deserving is Anya Taylor-Joy, who won actress nominations for the film Emma and the TV series The Queens Gambit.)
He was also outraged that James Corden got a nod for Best Actor, in the musical or comedy category, for the widely trashed film The Prom. Johnny Oleksinski messages called Corden’s performance without humor. But blame the love on COVID-19: Hammond said Corden was exploited because there was a lack of eligible nominees amid the anemic 2020 release list.
If you look at this category, he said, the HFPA had too few male names for five spots for actors in musical or comedy films, beyond Sacha Baron Cohen. [Borat Subsequent Movie Film] and Lin-Manuel Miranda [Hamilton]. The major musicals have all been postponed for a year.
Many insiders were also struck by who does not have be nominated, including legend Sophia Loren on her return to The Life Ahead, newcomer Michaela Coel and her famous HBO show I May Destroy You, and veteran actor Delroy Lindo in Da 5 Bloods indeed, Spike Lees, the highly regarded film, won no nomination. To make matters worse: Directors Satchel and Jackson are the ambassadors (formerly Miss and Mr. Golden Globe) for this year’s Globes.
Hammond thinks he knows why Netflix’s most-watched series, Bridgerton, received an insulting zero: it sounds like the specific Netflix publicity person who assigned this show missed the boat. This is how the Globes campaigns work. Each project receives an awards specialist assigned to woo the foreign press.
Chris Beachum, editor-in-chief of Gold Derby, an aggregate site that rates odds of winning awards, highlighted how the current situation has made and will continue to make the campaign through awards season. All these years the junkets and interviews have been online rather than in person, which likely impacted HFPA voters in one way or another, Beachum said. It’s much harder to have compelling group conversations with people online.
The show itself is generally known for its party atmosphere. Entire cities have been wondering for months: will the Globes really be live, as announced a few months ago? Now it turns out that with COVID cases still ravaging LA, most the show on February 28 will be remotely like Last Falls Emmys, which had welcomed Jimmy Kimmel to the stage with intermittent celebrity presenters, and nominees and recipients shone around the world.
Co-host Amy Poehler will be live from the regular stage at the Beverly Hilton, while Tina Fey will be stationed at the Rainbow Room in New York City.
There is a good thing about a virtual show, a Hollywood agent told me. There’s no way they can stretch it past three hours.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]