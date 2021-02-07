French Post issues stamps to celebrate Chinese New Year of the Ox





Chinese artist Chen Jiang Hong signs on commemorative stamps with the theme of the Year of the Ox for a customer during the issuance ceremony in Paris, France, February 6, 2021. French postal service company La Poste has issued two Year of the Ox stamps in a ceremony here on Saturday to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year. This year’s stamps are designed by Paris-based Chinese artist Chen Jiang Hong. (Xinhua / Gao Jing)

Paris-based Chinese artist Chen Jiang Hong displays the Year of the Ox-themed commemorative stamps during the issuance ceremony in Paris, France, February 6, 2021. French postal service company La Poste issued two Year of the Ox stamps at a ceremony here on Saturday to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year. This year’s stamps are designed by Paris-based Chinese artist Chen Jiang Hong. (Xinhua / Gao Jing) A customer displays the Year of the Ox themed commemorative stamps signed by its author, Chinese artist Chen Jiang Hong, during the issuance ceremony in Paris, France, February 6, 2021. The Postal Service Company French La Poste issued two years of the Ox stamps in a ceremony here Saturday to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year. This year’s stamps are designed by Paris-based Chinese artist Chen Jiang Hong. (Xinhua / Gao Jing) Photo taken on Feb.6, 2021 shows the commemorative stamp with the theme of the Year of the Ox during the issuance ceremony in Paris, France. French postal service company La Poste issued two Year of the Ox stamps in a ceremony here on Saturday to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year. This year’s stamps are designed by Paris-based Chinese artist Chen Jiang Hong. (Xinhua / Gao Jing) Photo taken on Feb.6, 2021 shows the commemorative stamp with the theme of the Year of the Ox during the issuance ceremony in Paris, France. French postal service company La Poste issued two Year of the Ox stamps in a ceremony here on Saturday to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year. This year’s stamps are designed by Paris-based Chinese artist Chen Jiang Hong. (Xinhua / Gao Jing) Photo taken on Feb. 6, 2021 shows the commemorative stamps on the theme of the Year of the Ox during the issuance ceremony in Paris, France. French postal service company La Poste issued two Year of the Ox stamps in a ceremony here on Saturday to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year. This year’s stamps are designed by Paris-based Chinese artist Chen Jiang Hong. (Xinhua / Gao Jing) La Poste, the French post office, issued two stamps on Saturday to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Ox, which falls on February 12 this year. A stamp shows a boy holding a plum blossom, riding on the back of a black and white bull carrying a large red flower, as if meditating. With a face value of 1.08 euro, it applies to domestic mail in France. The other, with a close profile of a yellow bull with its head held high, a large, luminous flower attached to its neck, has a face value of 1.50 euros (1.8 US dollars) for international mail. “Design means being an ode to Mother Nature, showing our love and respect,” Paris-based Chinese artist Chen Jianghong told Xinhua. “I have used many colors, trying to convey a sense of tranquility.” “2020 has been an unusual year as many people have gone through hard times. I hope the Year of the Ox will bring more happiness,” the creator said. Since 2005, La Poste has celebrated the Chinese Lunar New Year every year by issuing stamps depicting the zodiac animal of the year. This reflects the importance of openness and cultural exchange, said Philippe Wahl, Chairman and CEO of La Poste, during the handover ceremony. The Year of the Ox is the second sign of the Chinese zodiac. It will start on February 12, 2021 and last until January 31, 2022. The Chinese zodiac is represented by 12 animals to record the years and reflect the attributes of people including rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, sheep, monkey, rooster , the dog and the pig.

