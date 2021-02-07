Sona Mohapatra’s response to Twitter user asking for vaccine to save everyone from Kangana Ranaut will tickle you silly

The famous protest is one of the hottest debates in the country right now. Many people have opinions on the same subject while some are busy choosing sides without reading the heart and soul of the matter. Recently, Kangana Ranaut called many celebrities for tweeting about the protests one after another. Bollywood celebrities have also been taken to Indian audiences for their similar and almost similar tweets. They have shamed Bollywood celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar and more. Kangana had slammed Rihanna on her tweet about Farmer’s protest that sparked the Bollywood celebrity tweets. Two of the hashtags went the most viral on Twitter, the same being #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda. Also read – New entertainment trends today Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik left in tears because of Rakhi Sawant; Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In A Black Velvet Dress With A High Slit

Now, Kangana has never been the one to mince words. She slammed these celebrities, everyday trolls. A social media enthusiast had requested a vaccine for people to save them from Kangana Ranaut. “Who is making a vaccine to protect us from Kangana Ranaut?” The Twitter user asked. Singer Sona Mohapatra took a jibe from the Rangoon actress not once but twice. “? icon! (it’s still early in the day, so my humor is intact) (Who are you? I’m an icon)),” Sona tweeted. Read also – Farmers’ protest: Vikram Bhatt reacts to Rihanna’s tweet; says: ‘She should see Trump not come back to power’ [Exclusive]

It was a jibe on Kangana’s response to former Rajasthani DGP Harish Chandra Meena who questioned her credentials for commenting on the farmers’ protest. “My credentials … ha ha, I really believe I’m an average human being, but out of so many morons here on social media I’m the best person to lead … so bow to your queen.” , Kangana tweeted. Friday. Also Read – Kangana Ranaut vs Rihanna: Kangana RunOut and BC Aunty Take Is Too Funny To Miss

My credentials … ha ha, I really do believe I’m an average human being, but out of so many fools here on social media I’m the best person to lead … so bow to your queen? https://t.co/l2Xqf1QBe7 Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 5, 2021

Sona Mohapatra responded to the user again and this time her response would tickle you stupid. “I finally found the answer @samirasood; Kangana herself. Cus only, she is competent enough to make such a vaccine. She is the question. She is the answer. (Having fun (Several musical notes)) , “Have a dekko at Sona’s Mohaptara tweet here:

I finally found the answer @samirasood ; Kangana herself. Cus only, she is competent enough to make such a vaccine. She is the question. She is the answer. (To entertain myself?) https://t.co/5j1jlhX9cX Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) February 6, 2021

What do you have to say about Sona Mohapatras’ tweets? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.



