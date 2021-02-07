Entertainment
Sona Mohapatra’s response to Twitter user asking for vaccine to save everyone from Kangana Ranaut will tickle you silly
The famous protest is one of the hottest debates in the country right now. Many people have opinions on the same subject while some are busy choosing sides without reading the heart and soul of the matter. Recently, Kangana Ranaut called many celebrities for tweeting about the protests one after another. Bollywood celebrities have also been taken to Indian audiences for their similar and almost similar tweets. They have shamed Bollywood celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar and more. Kangana had slammed Rihanna on her tweet about Farmer’s protest that sparked the Bollywood celebrity tweets. Two of the hashtags went the most viral on Twitter, the same being #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.
Now, Kangana has never been the one to mince words. She slammed these celebrities, everyday trolls. A social media enthusiast had requested a vaccine for people to save them from Kangana Ranaut. “Who is making a vaccine to protect us from Kangana Ranaut?” The Twitter user asked. Singer Sona Mohapatra took a jibe from the Rangoon actress not once but twice. “? icon! (it’s still early in the day, so my humor is intact) (Who are you? I’m an icon)),” Sona tweeted.
It was a jibe on Kangana’s response to former Rajasthani DGP Harish Chandra Meena who questioned her credentials for commenting on the farmers’ protest. “My credentials … ha ha, I really believe I’m an average human being, but out of so many morons here on social media I’m the best person to lead … so bow to your queen.” , Kangana tweeted. Friday.
My credentials … ha ha, I really do believe I’m an average human being, but out of so many fools here on social media I’m the best person to lead … so bow to your queen? https://t.co/l2Xqf1QBe7
Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 5, 2021
Sona Mohapatra responded to the user again and this time her response would tickle you stupid. “I finally found the answer @samirasood; Kangana herself. Cus only, she is competent enough to make such a vaccine. She is the question. She is the answer. (Having fun (Several musical notes)) , “Have a dekko at Sona’s Mohaptara tweet here:
I finally found the answer @samirasood ; Kangana herself. Cus only, she is competent enough to make such a vaccine. She is the question. She is the answer. (To entertain myself?) https://t.co/5j1jlhX9cX
Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) February 6, 2021
What do you have to say about Sona Mohapatras’ tweets? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.
// jQuery(window).scroll(function(){ // if (isInView(jQuery('#live-blog-update'))){ // getMoreBlogEntries(); // } // });
$(document).ready(function(){ $('#commentbtn').on("click",function(){ (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=179720252061082&autoLogAppEvents=1"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));
$(".cmntbox").toggle();
});
});
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]