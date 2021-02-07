Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones splits with actor boyfriend Tom Varey





Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones has split from boyfriend Tom Varey after a two-year romance. The 22-year-old actress has seen her star rocket over the past year following the success of her BBC / Hulu romantic drama which wowed audiences and critics alike last year. But while TV fans have fallen head over heels in love with Daisy, it seems her own romantic life came to an end after the star moved away from 29-year-old Ackley Bridge actor Tom. The couple reportedly broke up late last year in order to focus on working with Daisy, who reportedly left their London love nest to return to her parents.

(Image: PA)

A source close to the former couple told The Sun on Sunday: They hit it off very well during the lockdown last year, but they are both young and passionate about pursuing their careers. Daisy has been inundated with opportunities and feels she needs to put them first, Toms is also really dedicated to his acting and wants the best for both. They were sad that they couldn’t make it work, but are still close and there is no hard feelings.

(Image: Dave Benett / Getty Images)

Daisy and Tom reportedly fell in love with each other on the set of Pond Life in 2018. Last year, Daisy hinted that Tom was having a hard time watching her on the Explicit Sex Scenes show in Normal People which saw her character, Marianne Sheridan, in a relationship with Paul Mescals Connell Waldron. She told the Evening Standard: “He clenched his teeth [during the sex scenes] but at least he’s seen it now. “

(Image: BBC / Element Pictures / Hulu)

The actress championed the explicit sex scene in another interview, praising the work of the intimacy coaches who helped choreograph the intimate moments. It sprang up at the time: it was an incredible process. I can’t believe it hasn’t been the norm for a very long time because I feel like I don’t know how you would otherwise do these scenes. They are an integral part of the storytelling of a relationship between two people as they grow older. The physical side of things is an extremely important part of it.







