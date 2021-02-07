Celebrating Chinese Beef at Chinese New Year | Family

February is a happy month. Abundantly full of celebratory sightings, there is something for everyone, like this column’s birthday (12 years old), Super Bowl Sunday and my birthday (both February 7), Valentine’s Day, Shrove Tuesday and the rich offerings of Black History Month.
Seeking a sense of renewal and a New Year’s repeat (because who doesn’t need a cheerful distraction), this wooden tiger decided to dive deep into the Chinese New Year and explore etiquette and customs. celebrated by my friends who observe them.
Chinese New Year, also known as Spring Festival, Lunar New Year, and New Moon Festival, is the most important holiday in Chinese culture. It marks the start of a new year on the traditional Chinese lunar calendar signaling the end of winter and the beginning of spring. It begins on the new moon which appears between January 21 and February 20. In 2021, it lands on Friday and is the Year of the Ox in the Chinese zodiac.
The 12 Chinese zodiac animals in a cycle are not only used to represent the years in China, but they are also believed to influence the personality, career, compatibility, marriage and fortune of peoples. In addition to animals, there are five corresponding elements based on the year, hence my birth in the year of a wood tiger.
Ox is considered an honest, reliable and determined animal, representing patience and achieving goals through constant effort.
The holidays, during years without COVID-19, lead to massive global migration as distant migrant workers and their families return to their hometowns, often after a year, to reunite with their families. Visits last from two weeks to a month.
On New Year’s Eve, families usually do a thorough cleaning to sweep away any bad luck and make room for good luck.
This evening is often seen as an opportunity for families to come together for the annual reunion dinner. The table is set with 10 dishes and includes a whole fish to signal abundance, a whole chicken to symbolize oneness and long noodles to represent long life as well as many other Chinese dishes with specific meanings.
Windows and doors are decorated with red paper cuts and couplets, a pair of consecutive lines of poetry that create a complete thought or idea and are used as decoration. Popular themes among these clippings and couplets include that of good fortune or happiness, wealth and longevity. Other activities include lighting firecrackers and donating money in red paper envelopes called Hongbao.
New Year’s festivities include lion dances, dragon races and fireworks.
Superstitions abound, such as not taking out the trash or washing your hair so as not to spoil good fortune.
The following days are a procession of visits to the homes of family and friends to wish them luck in the coming year.
Now is the time to give. If you’re lucky enough to be included in the festivities, here are some etiquette rules to keep your hosts happy:
Greetings: Happy New Year or wish you happiness and prosperity!
Gifts: Fruits or a fruit basket are welcome. Consider mandarins, pineapples, kumquats, grapes, plums, and pomelos, which symbolize good fortune based on their golden color or similar pronunciations of words like wealth in Chinese.
Flowers such as peonies, daffodils, orchids and peach blossoms are welcome. Avoid white flowers, reserved for funerals.
Red envelopes, also known as packets or packages, containing money are usually given within a family or at the workplace. The closer the relationship, the higher the amount. Usually the older generations give to the younger singles and, once married, its tradition for the younger ones to give the red envelopes back. Employees receive one on the last working day before New Years from $ 20 to $ 200 as a small vacation bonus. Invoices must be new and clean.
Numbers are very important in Chinese culture. Even amounts like 66 or 88 are good. But avoid four in all, which symbolizes death. White envelopes are reserved for funerals. When selecting material gifts, consider superstitions and do not present them in sets of four; instead, give six to eight mandarins, for example.
Present individual or group gifts to the oldest / oldest member of the family first.
Use both hands when giving or receiving a gift to show respect and appreciation for the deed and the giver.
The gifts are not opened on site. Express your thanks and set it aside to open it later.
Colors: Pay close attention to the color of the gift as well as the wrapping paper or bag it comes in. Red, yellow and gold symbolize wealth and prosperity. Avoid white, as it is associated with funerals, and black or blue, as they are both synonymous with death.
As the Year of the Ox is welcomed more calmly around the world, may its strength and steadfastness support our resilience in these turbulent times. And may the wealth of this new knowledge bring thoughtful awareness and appreciation in this Chinese New Year and beyond.
Bizia Greene is an expert in etiquette and owns the Etiquette School of Santa Fe. Share your comments and puzzles at [email protected] or 505-988-2070.