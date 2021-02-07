Eiza Gonzalez turns heads with lavender leggings and a matching sports bra in West Hollywood

Eiza Gonzalez turns heads with lavender leggings and a matching sports bra during lunch break in West Hollywood
By Kevin Kayhart For Dailymail.com
Posted: | Updated:
She is currently working hard on the set of the Michael Bay thriller Ambulance, alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, in Los Angeles.
But EizaGonzlez was able to enjoy some downtime as she grabbed a take-out lunch at Urth Caffe in West Hollywood on Saturday afternoon.
The actress, 31, showed off the results of all her hard work at the gym by dressing in a pair of tight leggings and a matching sports bra.
Downtime: Eiza Gonzlez took a break from filming her latest movie, Ambulance with Jake Gyllenhaal and left for lunch to go to Urth Caffe in West Hollywood on Saturday
The Baby Driver star had just finished an intense workout moments before making a stop at the cafe.
She was seen leaving the facility and returning to her parked vehicle with her food in hand.
Her lavender ensemble hugged her lean curves and showcased her incredibly toned tummy as she walked down the street in classic Converse sneakers.
Fabulous figure: The 31-year-old Mexican-born star had just finished a workout at a gym in tight leggings and a matching sports bra before her trip to lunch
Her raven braids, which fall roughly to the middle of her back, were pulled back into a loose ponytail with a part down the middle for the afternoon excursion.
And with the COVID-19 pandemic still very serious, the Alita: Battle Angel star wore a black mask over her mouth and nose when in public.
Just a few days ago, Gonzlez saw a hostage-taking scene filmed in the streets of Los Angeles with an armed Gyllenhaal.
She also found herself in the middle of an intense car chase scene earlier in the week.
New role: Gonzlez is currently filming Michael Bay’s thriller Ambulance alongside frontman Jake Gyllenhaal in Los Angeles.
In the film, Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II play two thieves who rob an ambulance manned by a paramedic (Gonzlez) and a critically ill patient.
Ambulance is scheduled for release on February 18, 2022.
Gonzlez also stars with Rosamund Pike in the black comedy thriller I Care A Lot, which is scheduled to debut on Netflix on February 19.
She is also part of the cast of the highly anticipated Godzilla vs. Kong which hits theaters and HBO Max simultaneously on March 31.
Baby got back: Gonzlez has two new movies on the horizon: the black comedy thriller I Care A Lot starring Rosamund Pike and the highly anticipated Godzilla vs Kong which stars Millie Bobby Brown, Alexander Skarsgrd, Rebecca Hall and Kyle Chandler, among others
