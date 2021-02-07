Entertainment
Sue Perkins and Gabrielle revealed on The Masked Singer
- Bang showbiz
- February 6, 2021
Sue Perkins Turned Out To Be The Celebrity Behind Her Dragon Outfit In ‘The Masked Singer’
Sue Perkins was the first celebrity to be unmasked in the semi-finals of “The Masked Singer”.
The 51-year-old TV star has emerged as the celebrity behind the Dragon outfit, after failing to wow audiences.
However, none of the panelists, including guest panelist Matt Lucas, were able to identify her until she unmasked her.
Sue later admitted to enjoying her time on the ITV show, admitting that she felt “liberated” by the experience.
She shared, “Being a Dragon is liberating and brilliant, I got to be playful, silly and childish, and things you can’t be.
“I would never sing, I’m terrified of playing in public. What would be interesting is if I sing without a mask, let’s see if that broke the spell for me.
Sue also admitted to enjoying trying to cheat the panel.
She said, “I’m usually up a mountain or down a river these days, so I’m probably the last person anyone would think of in a musical entertainment context. joy in deceiving the panel. “
Later in the series, pop star Gabrielle was unmasked as Harlequin.
The 50-year-old singer whose hits include “ Dreams ” and “ Rise ” narrowly missed the finale of “ The Masked Singer, ” with all bar panelists Davina McCall correctly guessing her identity.
After revealing her identity, Gabrielle said, “I’m a very nervous performer and thought that by doing this maybe I could step out of my comfort zone, and it was a great experience.”
The chart-topping star also admitted being surprised to have come this far in the competition.
She explained, “Thank you, the fact that I got here, and with the great singers that we have in the competition, I’m surprised to have come this far so thank you.”
