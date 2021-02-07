Masked singer Gabrielle says she couldn’t see during performance





Masked singer Gabrielle said she couldn’t see and was claustrophobic during her performance on the ITV show. The Dreams and Out of Reach singer was unmasked on tonight’s show and later admitted that she struggled with real issues during her time on stage. Gabrielle who was in Harlequin’s guise told fans: “What a crazy experience – I couldn’t see, I was hot, I was claustrophobic BUT I had so much fun! Thanks to EVERYBODY involved in the series. Thank you all for your support. Keep your eyes peeled for the upcoming news tomorrow from Harlequin & Me. “ The 50-year-old R&B and soul legend narrowly missed next week’s final after becoming one of two outings tonight alongside Sue Perkins posing as Dragon.

Davina initially thought Harlequin was Scottish singer Emelie Sande, while Mo Gilligan, Matt Lucas, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross all understood Gabrielle’s identity. Gabrielle said she hopes the show will help build her confidence, and fans on Twitter are keen to learn more about the singer, who has been relatively calm in recent years. She revealed, “I’m a very nervous performer and I thought that by doing this maybe I could step out of my comfort zone, and it was a great experience.” Sue Perkins also said she felt ‘liberated’ when in costume as she had always been petrified of singing in public. She explained, “ Being a dragon is liberating and brilliant, I got to be playful, silly and childish, and things that you can’t be. She told fans later, “What an absolute RIDE. I loved every second. Thanks to the entire MS team who helped me keep it a secret – and especially to Anna my vocal coach and Steve the MD who have helped drag the little voice over Dragon. Xxxxxx (Ps. likes @michellevisage and @courtneyact) “ The final of the ITV show will take place on Saturday February 13 with Sausage, Robin and Badger.







