DYK Jyothika Taught Suriya To Learn Hindi On Bollywood Debut In Rakhta Charitra





Beloved Kollywood couple Jyothika and Suriya have been married for over 14 years now. The couple are known to be one of the most compatible couples in the business, who are constantly supportive and supportive of each other. Several stories have been revealed about the couple over the years, but one thing you might not know is that Jyothika taught Suriya to learn Hindi when she was first in the Bollywood industry. Also Read: DYK Jyothika Is The Reason Suriya Gets Her Groundbreaking First Film? Jyothika taught Hindi suriya According to Pycker, South Indian superstar Suriya struggled to speak Hindi as he was supposed to make his Bollywood debut in Ram Gopal Varma's Rakta Charitra in 2010. There were rumors that her voice would likely be dubbed in the film. Meanwhile, Suriya also said that his four-year-old daughter speaks Hindi better than he does. However, his wife Jyotika was there to rescue him. Jyotika, who was fluent in Hindi, took charge of helping her husband and taught him to speak Hindi. With the help of his wife and a Madhurai-based Hindi teacher, he became a fluent speaker of Hindi in no time. Right after that, the actor starred in a multilingual film Business man by Puri Jagannath. Also Read: Jyothika Had A Cameo Appearance In Her Very First Tamil Movie, Not A Full Role The story of Jyothika and Suriya According to Bollywood Shadis Jyothika and Suriya fell in love while filming the movie Kaakha Kaakha in 2001 and quite early, their engagement was announced. The couple got married in a grand wedding on September 11, 2006 at the Park Sheraton Hotel in Chennai. Jyotika left the film industry at the height of her career when she married Suriya in 2006 to begin the new phase of her life. The couple have two children named Diya and Dev. Jyothika appeared in 7 films with Suriya including Poovellam Kettuppar, Uyirile Kalanthathu, Perazhagan, Maayavi, and much more. Also read: The role of Jyothika in "Sillunu Oru Kadhal" was first offered to Bhumika Chawla; Read Trivia Jyothika's films Jyothika made her Bollywood debut in Priyadarshan's Doli Saja Ke Rakhna in 1997, which was not a commercial success. However, his first Tamil film Electoral in 1999 she was very successful and won the Filmfare award for best female debut in the south. After that she starred in several hit South Indian films including Kushi, Perazhagan, Chandramukhi, and much more. In 2015, she made a comeback with the Tamil drama comedy film 36 Vayathinile for which she won the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress in Criticism at the 63rd Britannia South Filmfare Awards. In 2020 she starred in an Indian Tamil language legal drama film titled Ponmagal vandhal which was produced by Suriya. The film also starred K. Bhagyaraj, R. Parthiban, Thiyagaraja, Pratap K. Pothan, R. Pandiarajan and premiered on May 29, 2020 on Prime Video.







