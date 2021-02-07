Anupam Kher recalls his journey to become an actor with nostalgic photo, take a look





Veteran actor Anupam Kher is often seen sharing interesting updates on social media while recalling old lost memories. Creating a nostalgic space, the actor took a trip down memory lane and shared some photos from when he first came to Mumbai. The actor took to Instagram and recapped memories of 1981 when he arrived in Mumbai with the hopes of becoming an actor. Anupam Kher recalls an old memory The photo shared by him was of the portfolio he used to send to various production houses for consideration in any film. Telling the story behind the image, the actor wrote that he came to Mumbai on June 3, 1981 to do so in movies. He had left this portfolio photo at the Rajshri Films office on June 15, 1981 for consideration for any role in their films. Apart from that, the actor even shared his friend’s address which he wrote behind the photo. Sharing his thoughts on the same, he wrote: “I had no particular place to stay. So I gave the address of my friend #NationalSchoolOfDrama Karan K Razdan. Over the past 40 years, I have made four blockbuster films with them. My first movie #Saaransh (1984) #HumAapkeHaiKaun (1994) #Vivah (2006) and #PremRatanDhanPayo (2015). He added: “I was really shocked and touched when @rajshrifilms’ #GuptaJi sent me this photo last week as a keepsake and token of their love. They are amazing. Jai Ho !! “ Read: Anupam Kher poses with the mold of her face and says ‘I look at myself in different ways’ Read: Anupam Kher digs up Western celebrities tweeting about farmers protest and sharing poetry Anupam made its presence felt on the big screen with spectacular films like Saaransh, Beta, Hum Apka Hai Koun, Baby, and many others that have been super successful. Previously, Anupam shared a Humans Of Bombay article in which he explained how his mother Dulari had taught him the virtues of being honest and maintaining humility at all times. Anupam Kher went on to share that every day before going to school, her mom would say that something on the lines of her best day is as good as the day ahead. Meanwhile, the actor recently wrapped up filming for his next movie. Kashmir files which was directed by Vivek Agnihotri. He will also be seen in upcoming projects like The last show where he will share the screen space with his friend and co-actor Satish Kaushik. The film is again directed by Vivek Agnihotri. Read: ‘Bless Her’: Anupam Kher Teases Mom For Her English, Shares Hilarious Video Read: Anupam Kher feeling ‘amazing’ as her latest book hits the airport bookstore bestseller Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Tune in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.







