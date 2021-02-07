Hollywood actress Isla Fisher looks younger than ever over coffee

Hollywood actress Isla Fisher looks as young as ever as she heads out for coffee in the morning just days after celebrating her 45th birthday
By Caleb Taylor For Daily Mail Australia
Posted: | Updated:
Hollywood actress Isla Fisher just celebrated her 45th birthday.
And on Sunday, the Wedding Crashes star looked like she found the fountain of youth as she went for a morning run.
The flaming-haired beauty cut a youthful figure as she happily grabbed a glass of caffeine at a chic suburban cafe in the city.
Age-defying beauty: Hollywood actress Isla Fisher (pictured) looked as young as ever as she hit the morning cafe in Sydney on Sunday just days after celebrating her 45th birthday Down Under
Isla looked to be in a good mood as she walked over to a barista to order, before happily taking two coffees with her.
The Confessions of a Shopaholic screen queen kept their signature style in a flowing blue checkered maxi dress.
Isla accessorized a pair of tinted gold-rimmed sunglasses and a black quilted designer bag that she wore on her body.
Young: Confessions of a shopaholic screen queen retained her signature feminine style by wearing a flowing blue checkered maxi dress for the cafe run
She finished off her outfit with a pair of comfortable Birkenstock sandals.
It wasn’t until last week that Isla turned 45, with the star sharing a number of photos on her Instagram to mark the occasion.
Isla gave an anti-aging demonstration as she snuggled up against her husband, Sacha Baron Cohen for the special occasion.
Earthy glam: The beauty accessorized with a pair of tinted gold-rimmed sunglasses and a black quilted designer bag she wore on her body
Birthday girl: Isla celebrated her 45th birthday with her ten-year-old husband Sacha Baron Cohen last week
Isla married Sacha in 2010, with the couple moving from Los Angeles to Sydney with their children late last year.
It has been widely speculated that they have moved down to escape the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the United States.
However, a recent report claimed that they were in fact fleeing America’s tumultuous political climate.
“ They didn’t want to raise their kids in Trump’s America, ” an insider told the Sydney Morning Herald last week of the couple’s decision to move to Australia.
Move: Isla and Sacha, who married in 2010, moved from Los Angeles to Sydney late last year and have since enrolled their three children in a school in the city.
Publicity
Share or comment on this article:
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos