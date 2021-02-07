Entertainment
What time does the Super Bowl halftime show start? When to expect The Weeknd on stage in 2021
There is no gig bigger than the Super Bowl halftime show, although it’s much shorter than a gig from an average touring artist.
The Weeknd will take the stage for just under 15 minutes at Super Bowl 55 in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium. The Chiefs and Buccaneers will be in their respective locker rooms and prepare for the second half as The Weeknd airs in more than 100 million homes across the United States.
With the Super Bowl set to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET, we can expect The Weeknd to occur between 8:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. ET. A football half can be expected to last around 90 minutes unless something totally unforeseen happens.
Here’s what you need to know about the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show, including when it starts and who exactly will be taking the stage in Tampa.
What time does the Super Bowl halftime show start?
- Time: 8 p.m. ET (approximately)
The Super Bowl halftime show will likely startshortly after 8 p.m. ET.The game between the Chiefs and the Buccaneers is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. ET, and the first half will typically last around 90 minutes. Add only a little time to set the stage for The Weeknd’s show, and a little after 8 p.m. the world should start.
The Super Bowl halftime show is on CBS, which airs the game.
Who’s playing at Super Bowl 2021 halftime?
The Weeknd, a Canadian singer-songwriter, will perform at halftime for Super Bowl 55 in 2021.
This year’s halftime show will follow last year’s double act in Miami, when Shakira and Jennifer Lopez took to the stage. The Weeknd is collaborating on some of his songs with other artists, so there might be a surprise cameo or two during the show.
Who is The Weeknd?
The Weeknd is a Canadian singer-songwriter whose full name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye. Although her music spans a number of different genres, she has a strong R&B influence.
The Weeknd’s stage name has a funny origin, at least as Tesfaye tells it. He left for a weekend and never came home during high school, choosing to give up instead. He will be 31 just over a week after playing the Super Bowl, with his birthday on the 16th. February.
The Weeknd has won three Grammy Awards, five American Music Awards, nine BillboardMusic Awards and two Video Music Awards. He burst into the mainstream with his song “Can’t Feel My Face”.
Are performers paid for the Super Bowl halftime show?
No, part-time performers are not paid. The NFL covers the cost of performance and that’s it. It’s a pretty appealing advertising move for performers on stage as it is.
Who sings the national anthem at Super Bowl 55?
It will be a national duet anthem at Super Bowl 55, sung by Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan.
Church is a country music star, while Sullivan is a burgeoning artist in the world of R&B. Neither has performed in any capacity at the Super Bowl until this year.
Also as part of the pre-game festivities, another R&B artist, HER, will perform America the Beautiful.
History of the performers of the Super Bowl halftime shows
|super bowl
|Year
|Interpreter (s)
|I
|1967
|Universities of Arizona and Michigan Grambling University Bands
|II
|1968
|“Old Man Winter Takes Vacation in Miami” Featuring Seven Local Miami-Area High School Groups
|III
|1969
|“America Thanks” with Florida A&M University
|IV
|1970
|Carol channing
|V
|1971
|Florida A&M Band
|WE
|1972
|“Hi Louis Armstrong” with Ella Ftizgerald, Carol Channing, Al Hirt and the US Marine Coprs Drill Team
|VII
|1973
|“Happiness Is …” with the group from the University of Michigan and Woody Herman
|VIII
|1974
|“A Musical America” with University of Texas Band
|IX
|1975
|“Homage to Duke Eillington” with Mercer Ellington and the Grambling University Groups
|X
|1976
|“200 years and just a baby” Tribute to the American bicentennial
|XI
|1977
|“It’s a small world” including the participation of the crowd for the first time with spectators waving a colorful sign at the signal
|XII
|1978
|“From Paris to Paris of America” with Tyler Apache Belles, Pete Fountain and Al Hirt
|XIII
|1979
|“Super Bowl XIII Carnival” Salute to the Caribbean with Ken Hamilton and various Caribbean groups
|XIV
|1980
|“A Salute to the Big Band Era” with Up with People
|XV
|nineteen eighty one
|“A Mardi Gras Festival”
|XVI
|1982
|“A tribute to the 60s and Motown”
|XVII
|1983
|“KaleidoSUPERscope” (a kaleidoscope of colors and sounds)
|XVIII
|1984
|“Super Bowl XVIII Salute to Silver Screen Superstars”
|XIX
|1985
|“A world of children’s dreams”
|XX
|1986
|“Beat of the Future”
|XXI
|1987
|“Hail to Hollywood’s 100th anniversary”
|XXII
|1988
|“Something Grand” with 88 grand pianos, the Rockettes and Chubby Checker
|XXIII
|1989
|“Be Bop Bamboozled” with 3D effects
|XXIV
|1990
|“Hail to New Orleans” and 40th Anniversary of the Peanuts Characters, with Trumpeter Pete Fountain, Doug Kershaw and Irma Thomas
|XXV
|1991
|“A small worldwide tribute to the 25 years of the Super Bowl” featuring the new children of the neighborhood
|XXVI
|1992
|“Winter Magic” with a tribute to the winter season and the Winter Olympics with Gloria Estefan, Brian Boitano and Dorothy Hamill
|XXVII
|1993
|“Heal the World” with Michael Jackson
|XXVIII
|1994
|“Rockin Country Sunday” with Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, Wynonna and Naomi Judd
|XXIX
|1995
|“Indiana Jones and the Temple of the Forbidden Eye” with Tony Bennett, Patti LaBelle, Arturo Sandoval, the Miami Sound Machine
|XXX
|1996
|Diana ross
|XXXI
|1997
|“Blues Brothers Bash” with Dan Akroyd, John Goodman, James Belushi, James Brown and ZZ Top
|XXXII
|1998
|“A Tribute to Motown’s 40th Anniversary” including Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, Queen Latifah, Martha Reeves and The Temptations
|XXXIII
|1999
|“Celebration of Soul, Salsa and Swing” with Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and Savion Glover
|XXXIV
|2000
|“A Tapestry of Nations” with Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias and Toni Braxton
|XXXV
|2001
|“The Kings of Rock and Pop” with Aerosmith, * N’SYNC, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly
|XXXVI
|2002
|U2
|XXXVII
|2003
|Shania Twain, No Doubt and Sting
|XXXVIII
|2004
|Janet Jackson, Kid Rock, P. Diddy, Nelly and Justin Timberlake
|XXXIX
|2005
|Paul McCartney
|XL
|2006
|The rolling stones
|XLI
|2007
|Prince
|XLII
|2008
|Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
|XLIII
|2009
|Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
|XLIV
|2010
|WHO
|XLV
|2011
|Black-eyed peas, Usher, Slash
|XLVI
|2012
|Madonna with guests Cee Lo Green, LMFAO, MIA and Nicki Minaj
|XLVII
|2013
|Beyonc with Destiny’s Child guests
|XLVIII
|2014
|Bruno Mars with Red Hot Chili Peppers guests
|XLIX
|2015
|Katy Perry with her guests Missy Elliott and Lenny Kravitz
|50
|2016
|Coldplay with the guys Beyonc and Bruno Mars
|AT
|2017
|Lady Gaga
|LII
|2018
|Justin timberlake
|LIII
|2019
|Maroon 5 with his guests Travis Scott and Big Boi
|LIFE
|2020
|Shakira and Jennifer Lopez
