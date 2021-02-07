What time does the Super Bowl halftime show start? When to expect The Weeknd on stage in 2021





There is no gig bigger than the Super Bowl halftime show, although it’s much shorter than a gig from an average touring artist. The Weeknd will take the stage for just under 15 minutes at Super Bowl 55 in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium. The Chiefs and Buccaneers will be in their respective locker rooms and prepare for the second half as The Weeknd airs in more than 100 million homes across the United States. With the Super Bowl set to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET, we can expect The Weeknd to occur between 8:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. ET. A football half can be expected to last around 90 minutes unless something totally unforeseen happens. Here’s what you need to know about the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show, including when it starts and who exactly will be taking the stage in Tampa. MORE: Creating the Perfect Setlist for The Weeknd’s Performance What time does the Super Bowl halftime show start? Time: 8 p.m. ET (approximately) The Super Bowl halftime show will likely startshortly after 8 p.m. ET.The game between the Chiefs and the Buccaneers is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. ET, and the first half will typically last around 90 minutes. Add only a little time to set the stage for The Weeknd’s show, and a little after 8 p.m. the world should start. The Super Bowl halftime show is on CBS, which airs the game. Listen to Super Bowl 55 on fuboTV (United States) | DAZN (Canada) Who’s playing at Super Bowl 2021 halftime? The Weeknd, a Canadian singer-songwriter, will perform at halftime for Super Bowl 55 in 2021. This year’s halftime show will follow last year’s double act in Miami, when Shakira and Jennifer Lopez took to the stage. The Weeknd is collaborating on some of his songs with other artists, so there might be a surprise cameo or two during the show. MORE: Five Best Super Bowl Halftime Shows In NFL History (Getty Images)

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/38/6c/the-weeknd-11121-getty-ftr_1pnt0oawuowl21gb5wafqrbhsu.jpg?t=-235415754&w=500&quality=80

Who is The Weeknd? The Weeknd is a Canadian singer-songwriter whose full name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye. Although her music spans a number of different genres, she has a strong R&B influence. The Weeknd’s stage name has a funny origin, at least as Tesfaye tells it. He left for a weekend and never came home during high school, choosing to give up instead. He will be 31 just over a week after playing the Super Bowl, with his birthday on the 16th. February. The Weeknd has won three Grammy Awards, five American Music Awards, nine BillboardMusic Awards and two Video Music Awards. He burst into the mainstream with his song “Can’t Feel My Face”. Are performers paid for the Super Bowl halftime show? No, part-time performers are not paid. The NFL covers the cost of performance and that’s it. It’s a pretty appealing advertising move for performers on stage as it is. MORE: How Much Do Performers Get Paid At Halftime Super Bowl? Who sings the national anthem at Super Bowl 55? It will be a national duet anthem at Super Bowl 55, sung by Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan. Church is a country music star, while Sullivan is a burgeoning artist in the world of R&B. Neither has performed in any capacity at the Super Bowl until this year. Also as part of the pre-game festivities, another R&B artist, HER, will perform America the Beautiful. History of the performers of the Super Bowl halftime shows super bowl Year Interpreter (s) I 1967 Universities of Arizona and Michigan Grambling University Bands II 1968 “Old Man Winter Takes Vacation in Miami” Featuring Seven Local Miami-Area High School Groups III 1969 “America Thanks” with Florida A&M University IV 1970 Carol channing V 1971 Florida A&M Band WE 1972 “Hi Louis Armstrong” with Ella Ftizgerald, Carol Channing, Al Hirt and the US Marine Coprs Drill Team VII 1973 “Happiness Is …” with the group from the University of Michigan and Woody Herman VIII 1974 “A Musical America” ​​with University of Texas Band IX 1975 “Homage to Duke Eillington” with Mercer Ellington and the Grambling University Groups X 1976 “200 years and just a baby” Tribute to the American bicentennial XI 1977 “It’s a small world” including the participation of the crowd for the first time with spectators waving a colorful sign at the signal XII 1978 “From Paris to Paris of America” ​​with Tyler Apache Belles, Pete Fountain and Al Hirt XIII 1979 “Super Bowl XIII Carnival” Salute to the Caribbean with Ken Hamilton and various Caribbean groups XIV 1980 “A Salute to the Big Band Era” with Up with People XV nineteen eighty one “A Mardi Gras Festival” XVI 1982 “A tribute to the 60s and Motown” XVII 1983 “KaleidoSUPERscope” (a kaleidoscope of colors and sounds) XVIII 1984 “Super Bowl XVIII Salute to Silver Screen Superstars” XIX 1985 “A world of children’s dreams” XX 1986 “Beat of the Future” XXI 1987 “Hail to Hollywood’s 100th anniversary” XXII 1988 “Something Grand” with 88 grand pianos, the Rockettes and Chubby Checker XXIII 1989 “Be Bop Bamboozled” with 3D effects XXIV 1990 “Hail to New Orleans” and 40th Anniversary of the Peanuts Characters, with Trumpeter Pete Fountain, Doug Kershaw and Irma Thomas XXV 1991 “A small worldwide tribute to the 25 years of the Super Bowl” featuring the new children of the neighborhood XXVI 1992 “Winter Magic” with a tribute to the winter season and the Winter Olympics with Gloria Estefan, Brian Boitano and Dorothy Hamill XXVII 1993 “Heal the World” with Michael Jackson XXVIII 1994 “Rockin Country Sunday” with Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, Wynonna and Naomi Judd XXIX 1995 “Indiana Jones and the Temple of the Forbidden Eye” with Tony Bennett, Patti LaBelle, Arturo Sandoval, the Miami Sound Machine XXX 1996 Diana ross XXXI 1997 “Blues Brothers Bash” with Dan Akroyd, John Goodman, James Belushi, James Brown and ZZ Top XXXII 1998 “A Tribute to Motown’s 40th Anniversary” including Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, Queen Latifah, Martha Reeves and The Temptations XXXIII 1999 “Celebration of Soul, Salsa and Swing” with Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and Savion Glover XXXIV 2000 “A Tapestry of Nations” with Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias and Toni Braxton XXXV 2001 “The Kings of Rock and Pop” with Aerosmith, * N’SYNC, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly XXXVI 2002 U2 XXXVII 2003 Shania Twain, No Doubt and Sting XXXVIII 2004 Janet Jackson, Kid Rock, P. Diddy, Nelly and Justin Timberlake XXXIX 2005 Paul McCartney XL 2006 The rolling stones XLI 2007 Prince XLII 2008 Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers XLIII 2009 Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band XLIV 2010 WHO XLV 2011 Black-eyed peas, Usher, Slash XLVI 2012 Madonna with guests Cee Lo Green, LMFAO, MIA and Nicki Minaj XLVII 2013 Beyonc with Destiny’s Child guests XLVIII 2014 Bruno Mars with Red Hot Chili Peppers guests XLIX 2015 Katy Perry with her guests Missy Elliott and Lenny Kravitz 50 2016 Coldplay with the guys Beyonc and Bruno Mars AT 2017 Lady Gaga LII 2018 Justin timberlake LIII 2019 Maroon 5 with his guests Travis Scott and Big Boi LIFE 2020 Shakira and Jennifer Lopez







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos