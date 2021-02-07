Athiya Shetty’s cheat meal is relatable, find out which snack the actor is obsessed with





Athiya Shetty is one of the budding actors in the Hindi film industry. She made her acting debut in Nikkhil Advani’s romantic action director hero. In one of her previous interviews with Travel + Leisure, the actor shared some of her secrets on how she stays fit and energized when she travels. In doing so, Athiya also revealed an intriguing detail about her favorite cheat meal. Here’s everything you need to know about Athiya Shetty’s cheat meal. Athiya Shetty’s Discussion Meal During the interaction, the Motichoor Chaknachoor The actor has revealed how she manages to control her diet every time she travels. According to Athiya, she “never focuses too much on her diet.” Instead, the diva tries to adapt to the food that is present around her. Adapting to the environment is one way to be in good shape by taking care of your diet, according to Athiya. READ ALSO | Athiya Shetty reveals which actor she loved growing up Additionally, in the video posted by Travel + Leisure, Athiya opened up about her obsession with fries. The actor’s cheat meal includes cheese fries, truffle fries and all the other variations of fries with a nice, juicy cheeseburger. French fries are Athiya Shetty’s weakness and the diva has often ended up cheating on her diet due to her obsession with this delicious snack. READ ALSO | When Athiya Shetty revealed three things needed to be successful in Bollywood In the interview, Athiya also spoke candidly about her favorite cuisine which is Japanese. The actor said that whenever she travels outside of India, the first thing she does is visit an authentic Japanese restaurant. While sharing his love for cooking, the actor expressed that she would love to visit Tokyo just to eat the food. READ ALSO | Athiya Shetty reveals what form of dance keeps her energetic and fit Meanwhile, at work, Athiya Shetty was last seen in the film. Motichoor Chaknachoor. She played the role of Anita Awasthi in the film and shared screen space with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Directed by Debamitra Biswal, the film followed the story of a 36-year-old Pushpinder Tyagi meeting a much younger neighbor, who wishes to marry someone living abroad. Shetty then agrees to appear in the biopic about footballer Afshan Ashiq, Hope Solo, where she will be seen playing the lead role. READ ALSO | When Athiya Shetty imitated her favorite dialogue from ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Tune in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.







