Saturday Night Live hosts a Super Bowl party with host Dan Levy





The day before the Super Bowl, Saturday Night Live mostly put aside its political satire and celebrity knockoffs to pay a satirical tribute to the healing power of sport. This Weekend Airing, hosted by Dan Levy and featuring the musical guest Phoebe bridgers, began with a parody of a CBS Super Bowl pre-game show, with Kenan Thompson playing sports broadcaster James Brown. He told the audience: As everyone back home knows, this year has been anything but normal: the pandemic. Racial and political divisions. Armie Hammer. But today we come together in a spirit of unity to watch football and murder billions of chickens for their delicious wings.

Thompson also praised the NFL for the Covid protocols it has used throughout a difficult year. But with a lot of work and vigilance, he added, we were able to get through the season with just 700 cases.

He and his fellow hosts, including Beck Bennett in Boomer Esiason, Chris Redd in Nate Burleson and Alex Moffat in Bill Cowher, went on to put on a series of Super Bowl announcements that they believe would reflect the passionate spirit of the present moment. The first showed footage of Jesse Owens, Dr Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, former President Barack Obama and John Lewis as a voiceover said: We must always fight for equality. And we still have to reach for Cheez-Its. They also ran a Papa Johns Pizza commercial referencing QAnon and a pair of Budweiser dueling commercials that were pro and anti-vaccine. The MVP in the sketch was Aidy Bryant, who, with just a few wardrobe changes and a few faux facial hair, appeared as both Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid (were going to pass it and were going to l ‘run, and when they got the ball, were going to stop it, she said) and as Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians (were going to run it first, then pass it, did she explained. And then, when they have the ball, they will try to get the ball back.) Asked by Redd if Coach Reid could respond to what Coach Arians just said, Bryant swallowed and said, OK, well, so ask very slowly.

Opening monologue of the week

Dan Levy, who was hosting SNL for the first time, spoke about his enthusiasm for the opportunity (my 13-year-old self passed out in a really needy and melodramatic way, he said) and how her life had changed since her streak. Schitts Creek won several Emmys last year. He also directed the cameras on a behind-the-scenes tour of Covid and stopped to recognize a framed photo of his Schitts Creek co-star Catherine OHara. Of course, it was just a build-up to a cameo appearance from co-star and host’s father, Eugene Levy, who was contained in a see-through chamber. I took the plane to wish you good luck tonight, explained Eugene Levy, but because I traveled, I am now in an isolation box. As his son rushed to face the audience, Levy looked at the machinists in hazmat suits on either side of him and asked: Could one of you turn me towards the stage so I could see. the show? Illicit Website of the Week

If you’ve ever found yourself watching basic cable in the wee hours of the morning, you’re probably familiar with a gasping, fuzzy style of commercials offering phone chat services to single men. This commercial parody followed the same format with an alluring speech that asked: Are you bored? Are you looking for something to spice up your life?

You used to want sex, but you’re now in your 30s, the ad continues. And what you need instead, apparently, is the Zillow.com real estate website, where you’re free to drool over listings of homes you never intend to buy. (And when you need to get out of your fantasy, a pushy real estate broker, played by Cecily Strong, will call you back and forth and try to sell you those homes.) Jokes of the week

At the Weekend Updates Desk, presenters Colin Jost and Michael Che criticized the pandemic relief deal and Republican MP Marjorie Taylor Greene, a proponent of false conspiracy theories whose committee missions have been deleted by the House. Jost began by saying: President Biden said on Friday he would go ahead with his $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package with or without Republican backing. Because this economy needs a massage and Joe Biden isn’t waiting for permission. An interview with Biden will air ahead of tomorrow’s Super Bowl between the Bucs and Chiefs. Incidentally, Buc and Chief are also what Biden calls his friends when he forgets their names. Speaking to a picture of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Jost continued: Mitch McConnell, seen here ignoring a toddler who fell through the ice, has slammed GOP Rep and conspiracy theory blower Marjorie Taylor Greene, saying her wacky lies and conspiracy theories are a cancer for the Republican Party. But keep in mind that Greene believes cancer to be a biological weapon created in a secret Jewish lab. Che then embarked on his own riff on Greene: Marjorie Taylor Greene, who looks like a photo of a former child star, has supported conspiracy theories about 9/11, the school shootings, the Deep State and the Jewish people. Ugh, I understand ma’am, you are my type. Kidding anyone who believes these crazy plots must be as blind as Stevie Wonder claims. Greene has apologized for his earlier remarks, saying 9/11 has absolutely happened, and to honor that day, Greene plans to hijack and crush the Republican Party. Don’t try this at home during the week

Imagining a scene that could take place in homes across the country, this sketch found a group of friends gathering for a Super Bowl party and suspiciously agreeing that they are safe to take off their masks. We’re doing everything right, they said repeatedly as a guest, played by Redd, explained that he left his home only to go to the grocery store, laundromat and his local wrestling club. Another guest, played by Bennett, said he had restricted his social circle to his wife, brother, wife, their neighbor, brother, grandparents and their retirement home. (He also shared some homemade chili which he and his fellow guests began to eat with their hands.) Don’t worry: it was all a public service announcement from Dr.Anthony Fauci (Kate McKinnon) that reminded you to run your own Super Bowl responsibly: at home, in a mask, the lights out, no friends.

