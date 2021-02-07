Did you know that Suriya was mentored by the late actor Raghuvaran in his early days?





Tamil superstar Saravanan Sivakumar, popularly known by his stage name Suriya, is one of the most famous actors in the industry. Suriya was offered a role in the film Asai in 1995 when he was 20 but he rejected the role because he was not interested in working in film. Two years later he agreed to work in the director’s film Vasant Nerruku Ner in 1997. Produced by Mani Ratnam, Suriya made her debut through this film in the Southern film industry. Even though Suriya is a huge superstar today who has a great set of acting skills, he didn’t have it easy when he was new to the industry. Suriya revealed in an interview that he was mentored in his early days by the late actor Raghuvaran. Read further to learn more about Suriya trivia. Also read: Ajinkya Rahane has a message for Suriya & ‘Soorarai Pottru’; Ashwin makes another suggestion Actor Raghuvaran mentored Suriya According to Live News Track, Suriya confessed to having struggled in her early days in the film industry. He said he lacked the confidence and memory to perform fight and dance scenes. He revealed that actor Raghuvaran had mentored him on how he can create a different identity for himself rather than staying under his father’s shadow. Following her mentor’s advice was fruitful and her film Nanda went on to be a blockbuster hit in 2001 which gave him recognition. He also won the best actor award at the Tamil Nadu State Film Awards for this film. Also Read: DYK Jyothika Is The Reason Suriya Gets Her Groundbreaking First Film? Films and other works by Suriya While Suriya made his debut in 1997, he has various commercially successful films. Suriya’s films that remain very popular include Kaakha Kaakha, Perazhagan, Vaaranam Aayiram, Ghajini, and much more. His film Singham had a Bollywood remake with Ajay Devgn in mind and also his movie Ghajini was remade in Bollywood with Aamir Khan in the lead. Suriya also has her own production house named 2D Entertainment. According to reports from Hindustan Times, his production company, 2D Entertainment is named after Suriya’s children, the first letters of Diya and Dev of their names. His other popular films include NGK, Kaappaan, Thaanaa Serndha Joottam, Ponmagal Vandhal, Soorarai Pottru, and more. Image source: Suriya’s Instagram Also read: Did you know Suriya named her production company from the first letters of her children’s names Also read: Did you know Suriya was nicknamed Abhishek Bachchan in the Tamil version of “Guru”? Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Tune in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos