Entertainment
Alia Bhatt is the most gorgeous girl on the island in a 17k rainbow striped bikini
Alia Bhatt is currently on vacation in the Maldives with her friends and has taken to her social media to post pictures of herself in a stunning rainbow striped bandeau bikini.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED FEBRUARY 7, 2021 2:48 PM IST
The latest celebrity to fly to the land of white sands, clear water and picturesque sunsets is Alia Bhatt. The Kalank the actor is currently having fun in the Maldives with his group of friends. Over the past few months, the Maldives has become a celebrity favorite place to vacation. The supposed couples Disha Patani – Tiger Shroff, Kiara Advani – Sidharth Malhotra and Ananya Panday – Ishaan Khatter went there to ring the New Year 2021.
Alia and her friend Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor shared mesmerizing images of their resort which offers a serene view. Alia also shared some beautiful photos of herself recently from the beach. However, it was the actors’ stunning bikini that got a lot of attention. The 27-year-old was seen wearing a rainbow striped bandeau bikini. The bikini top had a bow detail on the front and a tie detail on the back.
The lower half of the bikini featured matching rainbow stripes and Alia looked fantastic. She accessorized it with a pair of hoop earrings and vintage sunglasses. She was also seen wearing a watch. Alias wet hair added some oomph to her beachy look. The actor posted the images to his Instagram account with the caption, a blue sea and a fish (sic).
Getting back to the gorgeous bikini, if you also want to bookmark it and wear it on your next beach, let us give you a bit more detail on that. The bikini is from the Paper London brand. The top is worth 8498 (85 GBP) and the background will cost 8,998 (90 GBP). So the total bikini price is 17,496.
On the job side, Alia Bhatt was last seen in the movie Sadak 2. The 2020 release also had Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles. His upcoming projects include Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR.
