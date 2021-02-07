Ten women share a window

PORT TOWNSEND – Look through that window and you see an outpouring: “Home Postcards”, “Road Trip”, “F ** kd”, “Solace”. Here are some of the 33 creations by artists from across the North Olympic Peninsula, all gathered at the corner of Lawrence and Tyler streets.

“Art in a Pandemic,” on display in the window of this Uptown hub – cornered by Aldrich’s marketplace – is a testament to how embroidery, collage, silk and sculpture can soothe the soul. The 10 artists, members of the Surface Design Association, proudly organized their work in this compact show, to stay on view until March.

These women are also demonstrating ways to make art with saved and salvaged materials, said Linda Carlson, a Sequim contributor. She’s the one whose “Origami Garland” spans the top of the window while her “Mountainscape 1” and “Mountainscape 2” show off her embroidery skills.

“I didn’t buy anything new for these projects,” said Carlson, an avid researcher of recyclable materials.

For origami and note cards, “I started with paper from my now adult daughter’s old Camp Fire projects and tractor-fed computer paper from my office in the 1990s,” he said. she said, adding that it was just fun playing around with texture and color.

During the pandemic, Carlson struggled to tackle demanding projects. And the most popular in the window are the origami ones: simple works finished in a few hours each.

“I painted and stamped paper, a process that I found soothing,” especially when she suffered from cabin fever.

Evette Allerdings of Port Angeles started the mask-making pandemic – over 600 – with her 88-year-old mother. Then, in the summer, she worked on “Journey”, a silk painting depicting the ups and downs of her life.

“Being stuck at home forces you to become more introspective. Less noise, ”Allerdings said.

Then came the end of August, when her brother-in-law died. She and her husband had to travel to San Diego to clean the family home; they brought back a rented U-Haul and it was broken into in Sacramento, California. For the remainder of the trip, they were surrounded by smoke from forest fires in California, Oregon and Washington.

When Allerdings finally got home, she painted “F ** kd”.

“If you look at it a certain way, it’s the charts of the rising infection rate with the hand-sewn and beaded viruses. If you look at it another way, it’s the silhouette of the mountains burning with hand-sewn and beaded embers, ”she says.

“I let out all my frustration, fear and rage.”

In the months leading up to the November election, Allerdings worked on “Solace,” a large and radiant silk painting of a blooming tulip. It gave her beauty – instead of the continual “what’s next?” news.

“COVID has affected my process a lot,” she says.

“Art has kept me sane.”

Allerdings and Carlson’s work shares the showcase with fabric, felting, paper, yarn and wood designs by Sue Gale, Cheri Kopp, Debra Olson, Janice Speck and Erika Wurm of Port Townsend; Jeri Auty of Port Ludlow; Mary Tyler of Chimacum and Barbara Houshmand of Port Angeles. There are necklaces, a cat-shaped scarf, and yes, fitted masks. Information awaits you on the Surface Design Association’s website, sda-np.com, and most parts are for sale – but not the ones made by Allerdings.

“COVID has helped me express myself,” she says.

“COVID forced me to kiss myself… I know this must be a cliché now, but the art has been cathartic for me, and he is my therapist. This is why this lot is not for sale. I want to keep these COVID 2020 parts to myself. They are so personal and will remind me of my growth this year.

Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected]



