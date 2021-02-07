Connect with us

Salma Hayek, 54, says she was told she would never succeed in Hollywood as a Mexican actress

Salma Hayek, 54, says she was told she would never succeed in Hollywood as a Mexican actress: ‘I fought and I won’

Salma Hayek first saw her star rise with television and film roles in Mexico, starting in the late 1980s.

By the early 1990s, the Frida star had moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in film; but the transition to an English-speaking audience in the United States would not happen without many detractors.

In a new interview, Hayek revealed that she was told her acting career would “ die ” when she was in her 30s and that she would never make it in Hollywood as a Mexican actress.

Revelation: Salma Hayek, 54, opened up to detractors who told her she would never succeed as a Mexican actress in Hollywood

‘They told me my Hollywood career would die in the mid-thirties because there was no one there,’ Hayek, 54, said during the promotion of his new sci-fi drama film , Bliss.

“First of all, they told me that a Mexican would never succeed because back then, with the new generations, it was impossible for a Mexican to have a leading role in Hollywood.

That’s when Hayek turned to look straight into the camera and added, ‘It wasn’t real,’ in a provocative reference to those who gave him little chance of success. at Hollywood.

She would continue to savor the reality that an actor like her in a starring role in recent years has become much more of a ‘reality or normal’.

Sweet success: “I fought it. I fought and won. And I want other women to realize this, '' Hayek said of her success as a leading woman despite many naysayers.

Artistic: Her decisive role came in 2002 when she played Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, for which she was nominated for Best Actress for the Oscar

Now she is considered a trailblazer for surpassing all naysayers and detractors with memorable roles in films such as the biographical drama Frida (2002), which earned her a Best Actress nomination and the drama Beatriz At Dinner. (2018).

‘I think it’s great; I’m proud of it, ” she said of her success since moving to the United States.

“ I want to shout it out to the whole world because I’ve been told so many times that this can’t happen, and I almost believed them. ”

“But I fought him. I fought and won and I want other women to realize it, ” she said with a confident laugh in her voice while pointing out that she was successful despite the pressures she was feeling in as a lead actress in her 30s and 40s.

And late flowering: “it’s a beautiful thing”.

Turn heads: The Mexican-born actress gained attention for her small role in the American horror film From Dusk Till Dawn (1996)

Later that night on Saturday, Hayek took to Instagram and shared two behind-the-scenes clips of herself dancing on the set of Bliss, which was written and directed by Mike Cahill.

In the film, Owen Wilson plays a man whose life is in turmoil when he meets a beautiful woman (Hayek) who tries to convince him that he is living in a simulation.

It premiered on Amazon on February 5, 2021.

Hayek first turned heads in the United States with her short but memorable role as an exotic dancer in the American horror film From Dusk Till Dawn (1996).

She would go on to star in films such as Fools Rush In (1997), Breaking Up (1997) and 54 (1998). Her decisive role came in 2002 when she played Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, for whom she was nominated for best actress. for the Oscar.

Do some dancing: Later Saturday Hayek took to Instagram and shared two backstage clips of herself dancing on the set of Bliss

Get off: Hayek turned his back on camera for his dance in second BTS clip

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

