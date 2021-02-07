Actor Chen Tianwen Has Cataract Surgery, Entertainment News & Top Stories





SINGAPORE – Local veteran actor Chen Tianwen has worried his fans after appearing on social media with a pad and eye shield. In an Instagram post on Thursday, February 4, the 57-year-old actor wrote in Chinese, “I’m going to be a swordsman with eyes that can see from far away.” He used the phrase “qian li yan”, which can refer to the Chinese deity Qian Li Yan, often seen with Shun Feng Er as the guardians of the sea goddess Mazu. Chen told the Chinese-language evening daily Lianhe Wanbao that he had just had cataract surgery and was going to have another operation, on his right eye, on Friday. Several local artists wished him good luck, including Bonnie Loo, Ya Hui and Lin Meijiao. He also told Wanbao that his right leg was causing him problems. An old injury erupted late last year and his leg has not fully recovered. He said he consulted both traditional Chinese medicine specialists and doctors. “I will feel pain in my leg even when I play golf now,” he said, as quoted by Wanbao. The actor, who is married to Bao Xiaohui, revealed on Instagram in November that his five-year-old son Genghis had a clean shaven with a golf ball when his family visited Changi Jurassic Mile on November 1. Chen, who made his acting debut in 1984, had played the father in director Anthony Chen’s award-winning family drama Ilo Ilo (2013). He has also appeared in films by director Jack Neo, including The Lion Men: Ultimate Showdown (2014).







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos