



Audrey Hepburn moves in a way that people shouldn’t move. Or is she moving like everyone else should? Dressed in head-to-toe black, cool jazz slamming around her, Hepburn kicks, twists and spins like a cartoon cat in a Looney Toons parody of French beatnik café life. Watching Hepburn’s absurd and gorgeous dance routine in Funny Face from the 1957s, you can only focus on her. For two minutes, there is no pandemic, political war or economic collapse, only modern dance of Hepburn and bohemian histrionics. After months of cycling through a sad, mundane TV parade on Netflix and Hulu, I gave Funny Face a chance. From there, I ran into Hepburn and Cary Grant in Charade in 1963, which led to a ten-movie Grant’s marathon, and suddenly I was happy to be hiding from the pandemic in old Hollywood. Like so many others, I settled in day after day at work, then doom scrolling, then dinner and washing up, then lousy frenzied television. Embracing the black and white MGM and Grant musicals has been like an exercise in meditation. The films of Hollywood’s golden age take place at such a different pace and on such a different scale, they immerse you in an unknown space. If you like contemporary musicals that draw on archetypal art forms – (stuff like Wicked, Kinky Boots, and The Prom), Funny Face is a good place to start. If you’re a fan of cult movies like Clue and The Princess Bride, you’ll hear echoes of their clever, silly, and fast-paced dialogue in many of the movies Grant Director Clue Johnathon Lynn screened the movie Grants His Girl Friday for the cast for help them understand the rhythm of the classic dialogue of vicious comedy. (The criteria channel.com has an amazing collection of movies, but you can also go back with most library cards through the free kanopy.com streaming service). Yes, decades-old movies can be overwhelmed by the expected flaws (Where are the people of color? Where is someone in the LGBTQ community? Why is this 27 year old woman ecstatic for this 57 year old man? years?) . But contrasting expectations, writer / actor Mae West and director Howard Hawks (both of whom have worked extensively with Grant) offer a decidedly progressive outlook. With Grant, who was over ten years younger than West as his sweetheart, West made two images in 1933, She Done Him Wrong and Im No Angel, which defended the working class while attacking traditional power structures. In the Hawks comedies, a dynamic set of kind, accomplice, cunning, crazy women often run the show (see Katharine Hepburn in Bringing Up Baby, Barbara Stanwyck in Ball of Fire, Marilyn Monroe, and Jane Russell in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes). But whether Hawks subverts the tropes or West shocks the pearl pouches or Grant simply smiles with magnificent charm, their work is an escape from the epic days of doomed scroll. Invest two minutes on YouTube to watch the Hepburns dance routine and see if that doesn’t take you out of the frenzy of the modern world for some happy moments.

