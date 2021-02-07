The Masked Singer: Who is in the final and who has been exposed?





ITV Robin, Badger and Sausage have reached the finale of The Masked Singer. This comes after the double elimination of Dragon and Harlequin. Former Great British Bake Off host Sue Perkins was unmasked as a Dragon halfway through the show, with none of the judges correctly guessing who she was. Sue said her television career prepared her to keep her identity a secret. She said, “I actually found it pretty easy. I guess it’s a hangover from Bake Off. “I knew the winner months before the show hit the screen, and I’ve become very used to never giving up – even when viewers are cornered at gas stations and supermarkets.” ITV Harlequin was next to ‘take it off’ revealing singer Gabrielle and this time the judges correctly guessed who was behind the mask. She said, “I was nervous every time I played. I couldn’t breathe, I was hot, I was terrified, the stage fright was real every time I sang. “There were times when I didn’t think I could continue the show, but with the support of the people who work on the show, I was able to go on and face the fear. “I’m so happy that I didn’t give up and push myself, it was so hard but I’m so glad I did and took the challenge.” Fancy more Newsround entertainment stories? Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Mel B, Martine McCutcheon, Glenn Hoddle, John Thompson, Sir Lenny Henry and Morten Harket have so far been unmasked on the show. The return of Queen Bee The first series of The Masked Singer was won by Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts, who played the role of Queen Bee. She will be back at the show next week to join the jury. So who are the last three singers? Everything will be revealed. Have you ever found out who the other celebrities are? And who do you want to win? Let us know in the comments!

