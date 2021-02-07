Entertainment
Hwang In-youp – Wikipedia
South Korean actor (born 1991)
Hwang In-youp (Korean: born January 19, 1991) is a South Korean actor and model[1] best known for his role in the television series Real beauty (202021).[2]
Early life[edit]
Hwang In-youp was born in Uijeongbu on January 19, 1991.[3] He studied at the Philippine Nikkei Jin Kai International School in Mindanao and graduated from the Philippine Women’s College in Davao.[4][5]
Hwang made his acting debut in the 2018 web series Why.[6] In 2019, he played Seo Kyo-won in the web series First-year student and Park Dan-ho in the landmark TV series Nokdu’s tale.[7][8]
In 2020, Hwang was recognized for his performance as Goo Ja-sung in the fantasy series. 18 Again[9] and like Han Seo-jun in Real beauty.[10]
Filmography[edit]
TV shows[edit]
Discography[edit]
Soundtrack appearances[edit]
The references[edit]
- ^ “‘‘, [ST]”. Sport today. July 10, 2020.
- ^ “” ” ” []”. Hankook Ilbo. July 1, 2020.
- ^ “, JTBC ’18 ‘! ..–“. International information. July 8, 2020.
- ^ Bueno, Seven (January 8, 2021). “Hwang In Youp of ‘True Beauty’ studied in the Philippines”. Manila Bulletin. Recovered January 26 2021.
- ^ Lee, Jae-soong (January 12, 2021). () [Actor Hwang In-youp (Han Seo-joon) of True Beauty Graduated from a University in the Philippines]. Korea News (in Korean). Archived from the original on January 15, 2021. Recovered January 15th 2021.
- ^ a b “”, ” ” []”. X Sports News. July 3, 2020.
- ^ a b “,? ”” “. Top Star News. July 4, 2020.
- ^ a b “” ” “()”. The Korea Herald. July 2, 2020.
- ^ a b “,” 18 ” []”. Ten Asia. July 6, 2020.
- ^ a b “‘‘,’ ‘ [SNS]”. Newsen. January 12, 2020.
- ^ “Gaon Chart”. Gaon graphic (in Korean).
external links[edit]
