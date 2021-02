Super Bowl 2021 commercials featuring celebrities: watch the best commercials

Don’t look elsewhere! As always, celebrities have provided plenty of entertainment for the breaks of Super Bowl LV, where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. On Sunday, February 7. This year, stars including Ashton kutcher and Mila kunis, Michael B. Jordan, Mike Myers and Dana carvey, Dolly parton, John travolta, Amy schumerand Serena williams filmed eye-catching commercials to keep the party going whenever the action stops on the pitch. The cost for a 30-second broadcast in the 2021 NFL Championship game would have been $ 5.5 million, about the same amount as last year when the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 with nearly of 100 people to watch. However, this year, several brands have chosen not to run ads amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Budweiser, whose commercials have become a Super Bowl staple over the years thanks to the iconic Clydesdales, has announced that it will be donating its airtime to public service announcements on vaccine education and awareness . (The beer company, however, digitally released an ad titled Bigger Picture to celebrate the first responders.) Pepsi, which sponsors the halftime show, has also decided not to run any ads promoting its sodas, though. that his snacks are presented during the game. Advertising, of course, won’t be the only source of entertainment during Super Bowl LV. Before kick-off, HER will play America the Beautiful, and Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will sing The Star-Spangled Banner. More, Amanda Gorman, who received international recognition for speaking to the President Joe bidens inauguration in January, will recite an original poem. The half-time show, meanwhile, will be titled by The weekend. The Blinding Lights frontman confirmed at a pre-match press conference that he will not be having special guests during his performance. He also revealed that he contributed $ 7 million of his own money to make the production even more memorable. Much of his set will take place in the stands rather than on the pitch as usual. Due to COVID and for the safety of players and workers, we kind of built the stage in the stadium, teased The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye). We were also using the terrain, but we kind of wanted to do something that we had never done before. Scroll down to see the best star-studded Super Bowl commercials of 2021 (so far)!

