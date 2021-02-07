Sonic the Hedgehog Dr. Eggman Voice Actor confirms he’s not quitting the role





Roger Craig Smith, the Sonic the Hedgehog voice actor for most of the past decade, announced over a week ago that he would be stepping down from the role to move forward. Not long after, Sonic fans then began to fear that Mike Pollock, the voice of Dr. Eggman, would eventually recur as well. Fortunately, it has now been confirmed that this is not happening. Pollock recently took to Twitter to let fans know he won’t be stepping down as Dr. Eggman in the Sonic the Hedgehog series. “You haven’t heard the last of me as Dr. Eggman in the Sonic the Hedgehog video games yet!” Please prepare your ears accordingly, ”Pollock said in his tweet. “If you guessed the opposite, surprise!” You know what they say: the more the merrier! You haven’t heard the last of me as Dr. Eggman in the Sonic the Hedgehog video games yet! Please prepare your ears accordingly. If you guessed the opposite, SURPRISE !!!! Now, if you will excuse me, I have to stock up on lozenges. – Mike Pollock (@itsamike) February 6, 2021 Pollock’s information was greatly relieved by fans who feared losing both him and Smith in just over a week. Aside from Roger Craig Smith, Cindy Robinson, who voices Amy in the Sonic world, has revealed over the past few days that she won’t be performing in the next one. Sonic prime animated series at Netflix. Pollock, in a follow-up tweet, told fans they shouldn’t take sides in the matter and implored that the situation with the castings was a bit more complicated than publicly thought. Even though a lot has happened over the past few days when it comes to the voice actors behind the Sonic the Hedgehog series, at least Pollock will stick around for the foreseeable future. And while there are new voices behind these iconic characters, they will surely end up being done quickly. So who would you like to see play Sonic the Hedgehog in the future? Let me know in the comments or on Twitter at @ Mooreman12.







