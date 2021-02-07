Entertainment
My husband will no longer be intimate with me – The Denver Post
Dear Amy: My husband and I have been married for 37 years. During our marriage, our sex life was good (but infrequent).
Our children have grown up and moved. My husband has heart problems and takes a lot of medicine.
These drugs prevent him from having sex and he cannot take erectile dysfunction drugs like Viagra because of his heart problems.
These issues made my husband very upset and he stopped wanting sex together. I told him several times that I understood perfectly and that he was nonetheless a man in my eyes.
But now there is nothing – no sex, no kissing. Nothing. He hardly pays any attention to me. He escapes into the TV room at home.
I feel very lonely and alone. I need some advice to tell him about it.
– Lost and alone
Dear lost: Sexual dysfunction and loss of libido are common in men who have had heart surgery or treatment for heart disease. (Your husband should see his doctor!)
My theory is that he proactively avoids affectionate physical contact because he associates this type of contact with having sex. Due to his libido, impotence, and other medical issues, he avoids romantic contacts because he cannot cope with the physical risk and fear and awkward conversations that force him to face this extremely painful issue. .
Over time, withdrawing from physical contact to avoid intercourse led him to withdraw in other ways.
You want to hug, hold hands, and kiss your husband. The return would be to make eye contact, to tell her that you love her and that you would like to hold her hand and continue walking through life together. Will he hold your hand for five minutes? Set a timer.
Practice touching and demonstrating physical warmth, and assessing comfort.
Once he is convinced that physical affection will not lead to sex, the pressure for sex and all the discomfort that surrounds him, he should feel more comfortable being physically close to him. you. The physical closeness, warmth and comfort will be good for your relationship and also for his health.
Dear Amy: Over the past few years, my friend has grown more and more into self-help through books, blogs, and podcasts.
It began after a breakup about five years ago, and she has found strength, security, and solidarity in the gospel of assertiveness and authentic living.
Now every conversation is dominated by her rooting out the “toxicity” in everyone’s relationships and she continually reserves space for us to “live our truths” as she sees them.
She has quit dating, saying that every man she meets suffers from narcissistic personality disorder (a disorder she applied retroactively to the ex), and she discourages everyone in the group from dating because of it. of that.
The pandemic isolation has only accelerated the problem, and we can’t talk at all anymore without her talking at length about what everyone needs to do to achieve the balance she feels.
Our group of friends are very pro-therapy in general, but this friend says that every time she tried therapy she ended up counseling the therapist more than the other way around. Now it is affecting her working life as a coworker has told her boss that she is condescending and poor listening.
I miss my friend. How do you help someone who is so convinced that they have helped themselves?
– Self-helpless
Dear helpless: If your actualized, evangelizing friend is so strong that everyone around her is telling her truth, then this saying applies to you as well.
I’m not saying it would be an easy conversation, but friends need to tell each other the truth. It is both the burden and the joy of friendship.
Start your conversation with this phrase: Can I offer you some feedback?
Wait for his response.
Use statements I: I feel like you stopped listening to me because you are so focused on providing advice. Right now I need a friend, not a life coach.
Dear Amy: One fan, not a Chicago alumnus, wondered about wearing college T-shirts they didn’t attend.
The late great comedian Mitch Hedberg told a joke about doing college shows and always buying a t-shirt at the college bookstore: Walking down the street one day someone yelled at me, Hey, Wash U, did you go? I shouted back Yes, it was a Wednesday!
– Comedy fan
Dear fan: Another Hedberg gag: I’m against picketing, but I don’t know how to show it.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, PO Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
