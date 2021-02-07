Entertainment
‘Kashmir safe thanks to Indian army’: Bollywood celebrities promise comeback
Bollywood celebrities who attended a two-day winter festival in Gulmarg, in the Baramulla district of northern Kashmir, said film crews would make a major return to the valley, saying residents of the valley were filled with love and warmth.
The two-day winter festival was hosted by the Indian military who attended skiing, snowmobiling, mountain biking and snow cycling, in addition to cultural performances by renowned Kashmiri artists.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the festival, GoC Dagger Division, Virender Vats, according to the Kashmir News Observer (KNO) news agency said the event was organized to provide a platform for local artists to show off their talent and provide a boost to the tourism industry in Kashmir and provide support to the people who depend on this industry.
He said the two-day event included adventure sports, music and the promotion of Kashmiri crafts.
“We are pleased that friends of the film industry including Arbaaz Khan, Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapoor have graced the occasion and provided encouragement to local youth as these figures are successful in their chosen field. The enthusiastic participation he has witnessed will go a long way in sending a message that Kashmir will emerge from COVID-19 and is ready to welcome tourists again and the Indian military is happy to support this endeavor, he said. .
Meanwhile, Arbaaz Khan, while chatting with reporters, thanked the Indian military and said it was an honor to be a part of Kashmir’s “brave hearts”.
Calling himself unhappy, he said it was his first visit to Kashmir as he had never been to this place before. “I feel very unhappy that I did not visit the most beautiful place. Cashmere is truly amazing, he says
When asked about Bollywood’s return to Kashmir, Khan said the movies are shot based on the topic and if there is anything for this location it will definitely be done.
“Not many Bollywood movies / albums have been shot here recently and with a great atmosphere here more people will come. Everything here is very safe and secure thanks to the Indian military, he said.
Speaking to reporters, actress Vidya Balan refreshed her memories and said her parents came for a honeymoon in Kashmir. “I have traveled to almost every part of the world but I have never been able to see and witness a place as incredible as Kashmir,” she said.
Meanwhile, Siddharth Roy Kapoor said the hospitality of the military and Kashmir has been amazing and Bollywood will certainly come to Kashmir very often to shoot.
We plan to come here quite often and bring the film crews here. We will bring Kashmir back to the film industry as it was in the 1960s. ”
He added that Kashmir has enormous talent and that a Bollywood delegation recently visited the valley. “I have no doubts that the film crews will make a big comeback in Kashmir,” he said.
Meanwhile, an army spokesperson said in a statement that the event was staged after two years and rightly announced Kashmir’s reopening to the world.
The spokesperson said that the Indian military has always maintained a good connection with the local population and this is another example of the military supporting Awaam’s aspirations for a hopeful future, of prosperity and peace in the valley (KNO)
