‘Mahabharat’ actor Mukesh Khanna gives Rs 1.11 check for Ram Mandir construction





Fundraising for the construction of the Ram Mandir is currently underway across the country and many celebrities related to the film industry have also participated. The last celebrity to do so was Mukesh Khanna of Mahabharat and Shaktimaan. The veteran actor expressed his joy by making a contribution of Rs 1.11 lakh for the cause. READ: Manish Tewari calls for talks on congressional ideology amid NSUI Temple Ram fundraiser Mukesh Khanna donates for construction of Ram Mandir Mukesh Khanna called himself “ bujurgrho ke Pitamah ” and “ bachchon ke Shaktimaan ”, in reference to his popular figures of Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharat and Shaktiman being loved by two different generations while showing up in the post. He shared a photo of himself handing over the check to his region’s Legislative Assembly MP Atul Bhatkhalkar. Khanna donated Rs 1,11,111. Other members of the film industry who have been implicated include Bharatiya Janta party MP Hema Malini and Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan. The first had started fundraising in her riding Mathura. She had posted photos of her interaction with donors. The fundraisers for the construction of Ram Mandir started in earnest from the 15th. Here in Mathura I opened my record with contributions from eminent Mathuravasis today pic.twitter.com/ngyL6MWsH0 – Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) January 15, 2021 READ: UP Republic Day painting with top prize Ram Mandir Bags; CM Yogi praises people Telugu film superstar Pawan Kalyan donated 30 lakh for the temple. President Ram Nath Kovind was among the first names to make a contribution, giving Rs 5 lakh while West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar also contributed the same amount. The campaign started on January 15 and is expected to run until February 27. According to reports, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers have strived to reach 55 million people (11 million families) in 5 lakh villages, seeking donations for the initiative. PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the temple in a grand ceremony on August 5 last year. READ: Pawan Kalyan donates Rs 30 Lakh For Ram Temple, says ‘it’s everyone’s responsibility’ READ: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar donates 5 Lakh for Ram Mandir construction Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Tune in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.







