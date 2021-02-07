Ranking of the 7 possible opponents for Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 37 | Launderer report





0 out of 7 Credit: WWE.com WWE will no doubt be looking to bring as many big names as possible into the fold of WrestleMania 37 to make it really look like the biggest scene of all. Edge, Christian, and Carlito are among those who have returned to the ring in the past year, but one Superstar who has not returned so far is Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate hasn’t signed a new contract with the company to our knowledge, but it could be a kept secret from the WWE Universe to make his return that much more surprising. If he returns for WrestleMania, however, he’ll need an opponent to face April 10 and 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Nothing has been hinted at so far, but that won’t stop us from speculating. Here are seven possible rivals for Lesnar if he appears at WrestleMania 37.

1 of 7 Credit: WWE.com The least likely scenario would be for Lesnar to enter the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. It’s not impossible, but there are several obstacles that make it an unlikely scenario. First of all, the match may not take place at all. WWE dropped the male and female Battle Royals at WrestleMania last year as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it has since hosted several multi-wrestler matches, so they can be restored this year. These matches are more of a catch-all for anyone who doesn’t have room on the main map. It’s great for pitching big names that got lost in the mix, highlighting NXT calls, or bringing in captions, but it’s not usually used for someone with the profile of Lesnar. It’s a decent emergency backup option, but not much more than that.

2 of 7 Credit: WWE.com After all that Riddle has done in the recent past regarding Goldberg and Lesnar, WWE should have capitalized on the animosity. However, the more time passes, the less it seems that the company is going in this direction. It seems that Lesnar is not fond of de Riddle, either, and wouldn’t be interested in working with him. But it could be a way to play with the fans and continue the story. We’ve seen The Undertaker challenge The Beast at a UFC event and lead that into a WrestleMania schedule, so it’s possible that everything will happen somewhere, but that’s still an unlikely scenario.

3 of 7 Credit: WWE.com Another person who has actively spokenabout wanting a match with Lesnar is Bobby Lashley. It’s always the same: The All Mighty wants to fight him because they’re two monsters with scary athleticism and MMA experience. It makes sense. For some odd reason, however, WWE separated the two. There have been more than enough opportunities since Lashley’s return in April 2018, but the company has resisted all of them. Now, however, Lashley’s credibility is going through the roof. It’s not worth holding your breath, but maybe after going through every other member of Raw’s roster in a dominant fashion, the real test of his US reign will be the match he wanted. For years.

4 of 7 Credit: WWE.com Legends like Lesnar are finally reaching a point where they should help build stars for the future. On the current roster, there is perhaps no better choice for this role than Keith Lee. The Limitless One had a brief encounter with The Beast in the Men’s Royal Rumble last year, and fans ate it. A win over Lesnar would cement Lee as someone who is ready for that top spot. This would immediately legitimize him in the eyes of fans in the future where his future challenges for the world championships would be seen as conquests that he can actually achieve, rather than being slightly beyond his grasp. Like pretty much everything else on this list, nothing was hinted at, but it wouldn’t take much for it to happen.

5 out of 7 Credit: WWE.com From that point on, the list becomes much more believable in every aspect, such as being a high enough place on the map or some kind of personal connection that would drive the story. Roman Reigns works with Paul Heyman, who has been inseparable from Lesnar over the years. We’re led to believe that when The Beast’s contract expired Heyman was put aside and it was Reigns who brought him back. But does that mean Lesnar and The Advocate are no longer talking, or that this is just a pattern of waiting? Heyman could turn on The Tribal Chief and bring The Beast Incarnate back to WWE to bring him out, or Reigns could dismiss his special advocate and Heyman could seek revenge by reuniting Lesnar. An even more interesting scenario, however, could be that Lesnar returns as babyface, which hasn’t been the case since his first run with WWE. It would turn the tide with Reigns and present something different from their previous encounters. As this directly involves Heyman and his current client, this is much more likely than the others featured so far. But it’s still a stretch.

6 out of 7 Credit: WWE.com The simplest option would be a rematch against Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. Unfortunately, that makes it one of the most believable storylines imaginable. Lesnar is a perennial No.1 contender for any title he wants, because WWE knows he’s a big name and always puts him in the title race. As The Beast lost the title to McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 in an empty arena, WWE may want to pick up on that rivalry with the fans in attendance and give them the environment that should have happened 12 months ago. If Edge, the winner of the Men’s Rumble match, chooses to challenge Reigns, it becomes even more likely, as WWE will want to give the Scotsman a major opponent for the biggest show of the year. The downside, however, is that the whole dynamic has changed. McIntyre has already proven himself as a champion over the past year. Beating Lesnar doesn’t mean anything anymore compared to last year, and losing to him would make the whole trip moot. This self-defeating reservation hasn’t stopped WWE in the past, however, so McIntyre is one of the more likely opponents if Lesnar returns.

7 out of 7 Credit: WWE.com The only person who can have a place above McIntyre on this list is Kevin Owens, and it all comes down to one moment onTalking Smack. To help beat his last man standing match with Reigns at the Royal Rumble, KO sat down with Heyman on January 16 and said a few key words that are Lesnar’s only thanks in recent months: “When you tell me that you like me, you tell me that you worry about what will happen to me at the Royal Rumble, and that you can’t contain Roman’s anger, I know it’s up to you. about as sincere as you were every time I went to you for the past four, five years and said, “hey, I want to fight the beast incarnate.” And you’d say, “Oh, I’ll talk to him.” It never happened. Just like you don’t care what happens to me at the Royal Rumble, Paul. “ This could be the basis of this match. As this is the only time recently that Lesnar has heeded the discussion, this is the best clue we have regarding WWE planting the seeds of its comeback. But it can also be something Owens said on a whim. Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling siteSmark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow it on Facebook and elsewhere for more.







