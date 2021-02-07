Prima Theater gears up for ‘Stage Brawl’ and the 2021 season | Entertainment

When you bring together a school administrator, health professionals and local leaders, who wins in a fight? This may not be the right question.

When you bring together a school administrator, health professionals and local leaders for a virtual song contest and fundraiser, who wins? If you ask Prima Theater founder and artistic director, Mitch Nugent, everyone does.

The inaugural Stage Brawl features Dr. Michael Manolas, Doctor of Internal Medicine from Penn State Health; Allison Gonta, general health nurse practitioner in Lancaster; Lancaster School District Superintendent Damaris Rau; Berkshire Hathaway President Regina Coia; and Sequinox President Joe Wirbick together to step out of their comfort zone on behalf of fundraising for Prima. Viewers will vote for their favorites in the form of donations.

The event, which takes place at 8 p.m. Friday, will air for free on demand on Valentine’s Day weekend (February 12-14). There’s also a VIP option, which includes a gift basket of items from local businesses, as well as an invitation to watch a virtual chat between Nugent and Broadway star Adam Pascal for $ 150.

If you are going to What: Prima Theater “Stage Brawl”, a charity song contest between local leaders. When: 8 p.m. Friday. Cost: free (donations are welcome). More information: primatheatre.org/brawl.

The last thing we all need is another boring fundraiser, right? So how do we make it fresh and theatrical to make it look like Prima? says Nugent of the theaters, first big event of 2021. The concept of light friendly competition is such an American thing, right?

The event will be hosted by new Prima board member Thaddeus Lee, a Comcast vice president who managed to bypass the singing aspect of the event.

I told Mitch, you know what? I don’t know if I can get up and sing and compete, Lee laughed over the phone. I don’t think I’ve raised enough money, so I think they’ve got the right people.

Adopt adaptation

The event follows a year filled with the specific kind of junk that the Prima Theater has given off during its decade of operation in the town of Lancaster. As with any real boxing match, there are ringtones for example, Manolas once played at the Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia with the University of Pennsylvania Glee Club, and almost all of the contestants list themselves as longtime fans and patrons of Primas’ efforts.

There is something new about seeing local leaders stretch beyond their comfort zones at a time when kindness, even with pandemic standards, is anything but comfort zones these days, Nugent says. For them, it’s almost like going to the circus, its entertainment taking a bit of your normal daily activities. These five were brave enough to turn to an organization they have a heart for. Congratulations go to them.

Overall, 2020 was a throwback to Primas’ nomadic roots. Although the organization has a permanent home at 941 Wheatland Ave. since 2018, Prima players have performed everywhere but on their own stage for the past 10 months. Instead of going to the theater, the theater reached hundreds of Lancaster residents through home concerts, drive-through concerts and caravans parading through the city streets.

I say this often, but the motto of the future is agility, and Prima certainly demonstrated it, says Lee. They’ve been nimble, nimble, and adaptable, and that’s going to be a fundamental tenet for me of any organization or business that needs to be successful in this type of environment where we have things that are beyond our control. I think Mitch has demonstrated a strange ability to recognize when these pivots have to happen. And for me, Christmas carols were one example, the Brave and Beautiful show was one. Bringing art to people is something that does not slip away.

Popular and personal

The Primas 2021 program is a mix of popular and personal, filled with music that intends to appeal to any end of the political or demographic spectrum you find yourself in, according to Nugent.

In March, Prima will present Sammy & Sinatra, a tribute to two of the Rat Pack’s most famous members, Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr., Nugent says the original show will address how the duo’s relationship weaves through pop culture. , politics and prejudice. Currently, Sammy & Sinatra are expected to make their way through the busy streets of Lancaster town in a classic car for the first three weekends of March.

When you pull over with a car in front of someone’s house and see 75 people walking out of their homes, socially remote but there, you feel like something is going on, Nugent explains. It’s heartbreakingly beautiful when you take out a bunch of neighbors who haven’t been outside. Or companies. People spend so much money on their holiday season and staff appreciation lunches and no one knows what to do with it. But if you can get your neighborhood or your staff outside for 15 minutes of pure existential glory, it’s like a flower blooming. “

You know it won’t last forever, but it’s still beautiful and memorable, Nugent adds. The greatest moments in life are those little moments that we share with others. You don’t remember the TV series you created last month, but you do remember those shared experiences.

The million dollar question that appears to be gradually climbing in price as the pandemic continues is when patrons will be able to experience theater performances again. The normally 250-person room can now seat 70 comfortably, thanks to the new roster of private tables that will be operating normally for the foreseeable future. In June, Prima creates a tribute to the music of Queen and Journey, which you’ll potentially hear echoing through the downtown streets or, if Nugent and Prima succeed, in a comfortable seat on Wheatland Avenue.

Our absolute dream would be to do Queen and Journey in the theater. Do I have an expectation that this will happen? Nope! Nugent said. Even though things are legal, there is the difference between what is physically safe, in terms of health and psychological preparation. I think the reality is in the fall.

The Stage Brawl virtual event, while it doesn’t feature any attendees who would list vocals as the first, second, or even the third most important part of their respective CVs, exists to propel Prima into 2021. Nugent says not s ‘worrying about what the future holds for them because of the ingenuity that the theater has shown both over the past decade and, more specifically, last year.

I think in a time like this it’s easy to forget that there is beauty in the world. I mean, we’ve had COVID, we’ve had racial and civil unrest in our society, Lee says. You talk about people who feel depressed and blue … music is a language everyone speaks, right? If you want to hear something that will uplift your spirit, music does it for you.

These artists have found a way to keep us engaged, adds Lee. I feel like so many times we’re stuck in a tunnel of darkness, and I think music is a way to bring us to the light.