Do you know that Mahesh Babu is the second highest paid actor after Rajinikanth?





South Indian actor Mahesh Babu began his career as a child artist in 1979 with the film Need a. He made his acting debut as a lead actor with Rajakumarudu (1999) and he won the Nandi Award for Best Male Debut. Apart from that, he also took part in humanitarian work where he runs a charity and non-profit, Heal-a-Child. His fans may not know that Mahesh Babu is the second highest paid actor. Read on to learn more about Mahesh Babu’s anecdotes. Also Read: Mahesh Babu Announces Release Date For Adivi Sesh ‘Major’ Star; share a new poster Mahesh Babu Trivia According to IMDB, Mahesh Babu is the second highest paid actor after superstar Rajinikanth. Another anecdote about the actor is that he has won seven Nandi Awards, five Filmfare Awards, three CineMAA Awards, three South Indian International Movie Awards, and one International Indian Film Academy Award to date. Only a few know, but according to the website, Mahesh Babu is the only Telugu cinema actor to have won 5 Filmfare Best Actor awards in 17 years of film career (with a 3 year hiatus). He is the only actor to have joined the 100 crore club six times and the 200 crore club four times. Other than that, Mahesh Babu has never done a remake in the industry to date. He also won 3 CineMAA awards for the best actor category, the highest an actor has received so far. Also Read: Mahesh Babu Wishes ‘Boss’ Namrata Shirodkar on B’day: ‘Celebrate My Amazing Wife’ On a humanitarian level, it has adopted 2 villages – 1 in Andhra Pradesh and 1 in Telangana and is working to make them model villages. He is married to actor Namrata Shirodkar on February 10, 2005. They are the parents of son Gautham Krishna and daughter Sitara. According to celebritynetworth.com, Mahesh Babu’s net worth is $ 30 million. Mahesh Babu Movies Mahesh Babu’s films include Murari (2001), Okkadu (2003), Athadu (2005), Srimanthudu (2015), Bharat Ane Nenu (2018), Maharshi (2019) and Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020)). One of the highest grossing films was Pokiri. His next film Sarakaru Vaari Paata also includes Keerthy Suresh, Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju. The film was announced in May 2020 and is a joint venture of actor G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment’s production house with 14 Reels Plus and Mythri Movie Makers. The film will be directed by Parasuram. The film is scheduled for release next year in January 2022 in Sankranti. The actor took to his Instagram to share the movie poster. Check it out. Also Read: Mahesh Babu Reveals Release Date for Upcoming Action-Comedy ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ Also read: Did you know Mahesh Babu was a classmate of Suriya’s brother, Karthi? Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Tune in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.







