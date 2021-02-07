Blinded By The Lights: Exploring The Weeknds’ Hollywood Obsession Before His Super Bowl Halftime Show

A pulling off the popstar’s worldwide success while remaining shrouded in mystery is a feat few contemporary musicians achieve. The Weeknd, who tonight will headline Super Bowl halftime in Tampa, Florida, is one of them.

Ten years ago, that might have seemed overkill. The Canadian artist was so shy about publicity when releasing his 2011 trilogy mixtapes (House of Balloons, Thursday, Echoes of Silence) that fans had no idea what he looked like. Even the music was murky: swirling hedonistic R&B with weird synths and buzzing guitars piercing muffled percussion. Beatific tenor Abel Tesfayes spanning one octave was initially a cause of insecurity, encouragement from his childhood friend La Mar Taylor (now his creative director) led him to use his voice on tracks. His early songs became popular enough on YouTube to be played while Tesfaye was folding t-shirts for his work at an American Apparel store.

Wider recognition seemed to follow quickly, although Tesfaye said he had experienced setbacks. He contributed to Canadian star Drakes 2011 album, To take care, and signed to Republic Records a year later, reissuing their mixtapes in 2012 Trilogy compilation. His debut in 2013, Kiss Land, peaked at No. 2 on the US charts, but that would have disappointed the expectations of Tesfaye and his labels. A follow-up, 2015s The beauty behind the madness, offered a more aggressive pop sound and a smoother production that had cinematic reach; pop titans Ed Sheeran and Lana Del Rey came on board for collaborations. The album was triple platinum, while the single Cant Feel My Face written and produced with Swedish pop pop singer svengali Max Martin became a summer hit and won two Grammy nominations. It was also nominated for a Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award, an odd choice considering its subject matter (having your face numb from taking so much cocaine), but less considering the obscenely catchy nature of the songs. Tesfayes Earned It’s sultry jam, meanwhile, promoted the blockbuster of those years, Fifty shades of Grey, a film with only one redeeming element: the soundtrack.

Tesfaye frequently appears in conflict over this success. Being a major pop star clashes with the image, he spent years cultivating that of a brooding and brooding antihero, whose themes often revolved around drug use, business, and nightly dating. He then addressed this on Reminder, a song from his 2016 album. Starboy, he’s singing on: Just won a new award for a kids’ show / Talk about a face numbing a bag all of a sudden / I’m like a fucking bitch, I’m not a Teen Choice. In Tell Your Friends, he remembers a cousin who requested a selfie at a funeral while recalling a time he and Taylor stole shoes. In one Rolling stone interview last year, he spoke with nostalgia about a period lived in New York, after the release of the EP 2018 My dear melancholy, where he has become a normal person, going to cafes, writing, meeting new people at the bar or on the street, making new friendships.

Ariana Grande and The Weeknd performing at the 2014 American Music Awards (Getty Images)

In the same interview, however, he acknowledged the viral success of a song like Blinding Lights (from the 2020s After hours). The song has its own TikTok dance and managed to go viral without the try-on campaign inducing artists such as Justin Bieber and his single Yummy. We work really hard, like everyone else, to maintain that mystique and maintain our original sound, and always come through and bring it with us, Tesfaye said. Sometimes your fucking stars line up.

Tesfayes’ love affair with Hollywood drives his very visual artistic flair. An avowed film geek, he includes multiple film references in his music as well as in the accompanying videos. This was most evident in his (still ongoing) campaign for After hours, in which he plays the role of a bloodied and bruised character having a very bad night. The story was revealed in chronological order with each release, starting with Heartless and continuing through Too Late. There are nods to Chinese district (with his broken nose); psychological thriller Jacob’s ladder during a metro scene; Martin scorsese The king of comedy during his appearance as Jimmy Kimmel; Possession; a Trained to kill moment in an elevator; and, obviously, the 1985 Scorseses movie After hours, hence the Tesfayes album takes its name. The campaign has garnered praise from as far away as avant-garde pop duo Sparks, who said The independent in an interview last year that The Weeknd was one of the few contemporary pop artists they admired. In 2019 he appeared in Adam Sandler’s best career film. Uncut gems, with Sandler and Lakeith Stanfield engaging in punches at one of his shows.

With few exceptions, Tesfaye separates the real world from the one his music inhabits. It was noted in a Guardian interview in 2015 that he used to illustrate his words with cinematographic references. I had to learn everything from television, Tesfaye explained, recalling a lonely childhood with just him and his mother at home. While visually disturbing, videos such as Too Late (which presumably takes its name from the 2015 film also a cinematic referent) have a surreal quality that satirizes the distorted sense of reality still pervasive in Hollywood.

It’s a shame that Tesfayes’ music has often been marred by the occasional misogyny. Although it seems to have reduced a bit in recent years, After hours yet included songs like Heartless, which opens with the charm: Never Need a Bitch / Im what a bitch needs. On his standalone single Lost in the Fire with French producer Gesaffelstein, he drew widespread condemnation for the lyrics in which he told his partner, who thinks she might be attracted to other women, to bring a friend so I can fuck you straight. Tesfaye did not respond to criticism, but a tweet posted a day after the controversy began said there would be no more daytime music. Yet those words were appalling not only for his cheap and blatant biphobia and homophobia, but because Tesfaye is more than able to speak out without needing to offend.

I love bad guys, they’re the best movie characters, right? Tesfaye said, responding to criticism of some lyrics in 2015. Last year he expanded on this, saying Squire: He’s definitely a character. When you hear some of the drastic stuff, you can tell. I mean, that’s why it’s tricky, because I’m the one who sings the words; this is my handwriting. It’s like you want people to feel a certain way. You want them to feel angry. You want them to feel sad. You want them to feel. It is never my intention to offend anyone. It’s easier to believe that Tesfaye writes as a character than for, say, Eminem, whose songs frequently make violent and misogynistic attacks on real-life women, from his ex-girlfriend to Miley Cyrus, Lana Del. Rey and Lindsay Lohan. But character or not, there is no excuse.