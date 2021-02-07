Quick Makes Edge Mania, McIntyre vs. Sheamus, AEW & NJPW, Plus | Launderer report

0 out of 5

Credit: WWE.com

With the WrestleMania season officially underway, the possibilities are endless for what WWE might have in store for fans in the weeks and months to come.

The Royal Rumble pay-per-view kicked off Road to WrestleMania this year on a positive note, particularly with Edge and Bianca Belair winning their respective Rumble matches. Neither of them announced which champion they intended to challenge in ‘Mania. However, there is still plenty of time before The Show of Shows (April 10-11) for their signature matches to be formalized.

One match that seemed to be set in stone for WrestleMania but could be in jeopardy is Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus for the WWE Championship. All signs were pointing to this fight happening on the biggest stage of them all, but recent events indicate WWE may be planning to collide them sooner rather than later.

What the rest of the WrestleMania map will consist of, as well as the place of all the top talent, is in question. After Christian and Carlito’s strong performances at the Rumble, it is possible that they will also take part in the event.

Lost in all the excitement was the tease of an AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling working relationship on Wednesday’s Dynamite. While Kenta’s appearance was designed to deepen her feud with Jon Moxley, there’s a good chance it will end up being a lot more than that.

This episode of Quick Takes will tackle the WrestleMania paths of Edge and Belair, when fans can expect McIntyre against Sheamus, AEW and NJPW to join forces and more.