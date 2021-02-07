Entertainment
Quick Makes Edge Mania, McIntyre vs. Sheamus, AEW & NJPW, Plus | Launderer report
0 out of 5
Credit: WWE.com
With the WrestleMania season officially underway, the possibilities are endless for what WWE might have in store for fans in the weeks and months to come.
The Royal Rumble pay-per-view kicked off Road to WrestleMania this year on a positive note, particularly with Edge and Bianca Belair winning their respective Rumble matches. Neither of them announced which champion they intended to challenge in ‘Mania. However, there is still plenty of time before The Show of Shows (April 10-11) for their signature matches to be formalized.
One match that seemed to be set in stone for WrestleMania but could be in jeopardy is Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus for the WWE Championship. All signs were pointing to this fight happening on the biggest stage of them all, but recent events indicate WWE may be planning to collide them sooner rather than later.
What the rest of the WrestleMania map will consist of, as well as the place of all the top talent, is in question. After Christian and Carlito’s strong performances at the Rumble, it is possible that they will also take part in the event.
Lost in all the excitement was the tease of an AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling working relationship on Wednesday’s Dynamite. While Kenta’s appearance was designed to deepen her feud with Jon Moxley, there’s a good chance it will end up being a lot more than that.
This episode of Quick Takes will tackle the WrestleMania paths of Edge and Belair, when fans can expect McIntyre against Sheamus, AEW and NJPW to join forces and more.
1 of 5
From winning the Men’s Royal Rumble match to his subsequent appearances on Raw, NXT and SmackDown, it’s been quite a week for The Rated-R Superstar.
Never before has anyone in WWE faced off against the company’s top three champions in the span of five days, and that’s exactly what Edge did. He explained why he could pick this championship and got fans excited about the potential clashes.
It was a brilliant use of Edge, which hadn’t been seen on WWE TV for over seven months before returning for this year’s Royal Rumble event. He shouldn’t appear in every show as WrestleMania approaches, but there’s nothing wrong with him appearing here and there and creating a sense of unpredictability that Raw, SmackDown and even NXT lacks. .
More importantly, his opponent at WrestleMania is far from obvious. Roman Reigns would provide him with the perfect foil, but Edge against Drew McIntyre is also an attractive match. Edge vs. Finn Balor, meanwhile, plays in the rumors that the NXT Championship could be defended at the Show of Shows this year.
The event is not expected to start until April 10, so there is no need to rush to announce the ‘Edge Mania’ match. Teasing him feuds with the Three Champions is smart and is an effective way to kill time until the Elimination Chamber later in February.
2 of 5
While Edge’s WrestleMania plans are on hold, there’s no doubt that Bianca Belair’s opponent at ‘Mania has to be SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks.
Similar to The Rated-R Superstar, Belair has the option to choose from the three champions of Raw, SmackDown, and NXT. She didn’t mention Io Shirai in her promo Friday night, but she’s also a possibility after last year’s Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair opted to compete for the NXT Women’s Championship at WrestleMania.
Belair versus Asuka or Shirai would make a terrific match, but both fights would be a step backwards for her. She’s already spent time on Raw and NXT and hasn’t been able to achieve the level of success she should have, despite being booked as a star on SmackDown, and that’s where she needs to stay. for the foreseeable future.
Plus, Belair vs Banks is a match that fans have been clamoring for since when WWE’s EAST landed on the Blue Mark in October. Between The Boss doing some of his best work to date and Belair riding a wave of momentum, this has the potential to be a meeting for the ages.
Win, lose, or draw, Belair would be elevated simply by entering the ring with Banks. The parts are there for the ultimate attraction at WrestleMania; it’s up to WWE to put those pieces together.
3 out of 5
Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus wheels have been in motion since early November, when the two started interacting more frequently on Raw. It has been well documented that the two are close friends, but it was more a matter of when than if the Celtic warrior had his back on him.
WWE have been wise to delay their inevitable betrayal of their best friend until the end of the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, but pulling the trigger at the turn in Monday’s opening segment of Raw felt a bit abrupt. By the end of the evening, Sheamus had already explained his actions and McIntyre agreed to face him one-on-one.
Unless WWE begins this scenario two months before WrestleMania 37, it’s much more likely that McIntyre vs. Sheamus will headline the Elimination Chamber event. This might be the best bet with the number of losses Sheamus has taken in recent times and how he may not feel like this would be a WrestleMania-worthy contest.
If that’s the case, WWE needs to start figuring out what options there are for McIntyre at ‘Mania, especially if Edge ends up choosing to face Roman Reigns, as has been heavily speculated. A stipulation rematch with Sheamus is a possibility, as well as Brock Lesnar returning and reinstating the title image as if he never left.
We’re bound to get a better idea of what WWE has in mind for McIntyre on Monday on Raw. Seek out a match between the champion and Sheamus to be a featured attraction at Elimination Chamber before WWE moves in a different direction and starts heading for a bigger match mania for McIntyre.
4 out of 5
The Royal Rumble match is known for its surprises, and this year’s Male and Female Rumbles have delivered them in abundance. Everyone from Victoria to Jillian Hall to The Hurricane made cameos, but the group’s most impressive appearances were those of Christian and Carlito.
The latter had been rumored for the Rumble after missing the Legends Night edition of Raw earlier in January, but no one could expect him to show up in the form he was in. the following night and had a great performance alongside Jeff Hardy against Elias and Jaxson Ryker.
A little later in the match, Christian came out No.24, entering the ring for the first time in nearly seven years. He was among the last fighters in the match and showed no signs of ring rust.
In post-match interviews with WWE.com, the pair expressed excitement about being back, but did not confirm what the future holds. With WrestleMania right around the corner, now is a better time than ever for them to have one more run and be used in a meaningful way.
Carlito would be a great addition to the United States Championship scene, while Christian has ready-made opponents in Randy Orton and AJ Styles given his history with both men. This would allow them to get a proper sendoff and add a bit of star power to a show that could desperately use it.
5 out of 5
After months of teasing, Kenta arrived on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday to put rival Jon Moxley in his place. He is owed a shot at Moxley’s IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship since the summer and will finally get it in an episode of NJPW Strong on February 26.
Kenta’s Dynamite debut could easily have been AEW’s response to Moxley’s appearance on Strong the week before. However, there has to be more than that given that Kenta will be competing on the next Dynamite alongside Kenny Omega against Moxley and Lance Archer.
Fans of AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling have been hoping for a crossover since AEW’s inception two years ago, and we seem much closer than ever to that, especially with NJPW operating under new management.
A working relationship between promotions would be beneficial for both parties. Occasional cameos from Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kenta, Jay White and stars of that caliber would add even more depth to AEW’s already loaded roster, while NJPW could gain massive American exposure through the ad on Dynamite.
Aside from a few independent promotions here and there, WWE has proven in the past that they are unwilling to work with anyone. The rest of the companies regrouping and marketing talent is refreshing and makes the world of wrestling infinitely more exciting. The NJPW must be next on AEW’s list of allies.
Graham Mirmina, aka Graham “GSM” Matthews, has specialized in sports and entertainment writing since 2010. Visit his website,Fight, and subscribe to hisYoutube channelfor more content related to wrestling.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]