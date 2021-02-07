



Image source: FILE PHOTO Propose Day 2021: Bollywood scenes that redefined romantic propositions When it comes to romantic date ideas, proposals, songs and poems about love, what better place to look than a Bollywood movie. because the week of Valentine’s Day is already here. And the second day that falls on February 8 is marked as proposal day, we don’t want you to struggle with proposal ideas. Confess your true feelings in the most beautiful way. We bring you some Bollywood examples for a perfect dream proposal for your loved one. From the right setting to a suitable background song, don’t miss a thing. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na The classic airport proposal. The film showed a modern love story, where two friends were unaware of their feelings. Who can forget the scene where Jai (Imraan Khan) went to the airport just to tell Aditi (Genelia DSouza) how much he loved her. He presented his feelings with the song Tera Mujhse Hai Pahle Ka Naata Koi. Image source: FILE PHOTO Propose Day 2021: Bollywood scenes that redefined romantic propositions Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani For anyone who survives the long-distance relationship, nothing can beat that kind of direct soul proposition that Bunny had for his Naina. Come knock on the door of your love. No fancy gifts and no lavish dinners needed, just hunched over with their favorite chocolate in a ring box. Image source: FILE PHOTO Propose Day 2021: Bollywood scenes that redefined romantic propositions Likes Aaj Kal Many people were coughing while crying when the last scene from the director of Imtiaz Ali showed Meera (Deepika Padukone) meeting the love of her life Jai (Saif Ali Khan). The latter came to India to confess his love for the lady. Image source: FILE PHOTO Propose Day 2021: Bollywood scenes that redefined romantic propositions Ke Baad break In the last scene of the film, Aaliya (Deepika Padukone) proposing to Abhay (Imran Khan) is yet one of the cutest Bollywood proposal scenes. Image source: FILE PHOTO Propose Day 2021: Bollywood scenes that redefined romantic propositions Wake up Sid Your proposal can be a low-key, nonchalant proposal that can win her heart. And it’s not always a guy who has to propose. Just like Aisha (Konkana Sen), women make the movement. Sometimes the words are just enough followed by a tight hug. Image source: FILE PHOTO Propose Day 2021: Bollywood scenes that redefined romantic propositions 2 states In the love story of Krish (Arjun Kapoor) and Ananya (Alia Bhatt), a confused Krish immediately walked into a room where Ananya was giving her job interview, only to kneel down to propose to his lady. . Image source: FILE PHOTO Propose Day 2021: Bollywood scenes that redefined romantic propositions Anjaana Anjaani Anjaana Anjaani’s ultimate midwater proposition is something we cannot forget. The scene between Akash (Ranbir Kapoor) proposes to Kiara (Priyanka Chopra) will surely melt your loved one’s heart. Image source: FILE PHOTO Propose Day 2021: Bollywood scenes that redefined romantic propositions







