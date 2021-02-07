The best films of wrestlers turned actors

Professional wrestling requires not only physical strength but acting skills as well, and here are 10 wrestlers who later appeared in movies.

Conditioned by a sport requiring equal amounts of script memorization, means of improvisation, and an “x-factor” staging that simply cannot be taught, it is no surprise that many of the best professional wrestlers made the transition to a film career. In fact, some are even considered some of the best movie stars working in Hollywood today.

RELATED: 10 Times Famous Athletes Have Appeared In Movies

The following ten examples are a demonstration of the “crème de la crème” of the films notable wrestlers have delivered. Whether as a star or as a supporting but memorable one, a wrestler only loses his commitment when the script demands it.

ten Tales from Southland (Dwayne The Rock Johnson)

When one opens their hearts to the cult film phenomenon they have so easily embraced in support of its predecessor, they immediately realize that Southland Talesproves Donnie Darko director Richard Kelly was no one-off wonder. In the politically charged satire, Johnson makes headlines as an amnesiac action star who teams up with an adult film actress (Sarah Michelle Gellar) to co-write the screenplay that will end World War III and this n is that the slogan.

9 Grown Ups 2 (Stone Cold Steve Austin)

Just like the classic John Wayne and Dean Martin westernRio Bravo,This fan-favorite dating movie about guys being guys briefly became an audience bone cooler when its ignored villain returns with a vengeance.

RELATED: Top 10 Last Day of School Movies

Austin was enough as a heel turned chicken when, in the climactic fight scene, shockingly surrendered himself to Happy Madison Universe’s response to Dazed and confusedRandall “Pink” Floyd (Adam Sandler as Lenny Federyes, his The adultscharacter actually had a name).

8 Predator (Jesse Ventura)

2004 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Jesse Venture began performing with a notable appearance alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger and Carl Weathers in the 1987 John McTiernan (Die Hard, the Thomas Crown affair) action movie.

Like Blain, a minigun-wielding commando, “The Body” capitalized on his past exploits as a wrestler by demonstrating his ability to accept vicious defeat, this time through the titular creature rather than a sibling. weapons. .

seven Furious 7 (Ronda Rousey)

The former mixed martial artist and the few small but key film roles of the current wrestler pale in comparison to her foray as Kara, responsible for the security of an Abu Dhabi billionaire in Furious 7.

RELATED: 10 Movies That Defined The Latest Kind Of Job

For a long time Fast and furious fans have always coveted fights with franchise leaders Dom Torretto (Vin Diesel) and Brian Conner (Paul Walker) against old and new enemies, Rousey’s face-to-face with Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) is the one of the best “badasses in dresses” scenes in the history of cinema.

6 Trainwreck (John Cena)

His name may be John Cena. But in Rail accident, his name was Steven. In a small but laughing role, Cena plays the occasional overly affectionate hookup of the film’s Golden Globe-nominated star and writer, Amy Schumer. Or that’s what she thought.

When Cena realizes that Amy is actually repelled by all aspects of him without his physique, he doesn’t miss the opportunity to showcase a comedic arsenal that has earned him respect as not only a body, but a man as well. funny Hollywood.

5 The Married Princess (André the Giant)

Incredibly, Andre The Giant starred in the 1987 Rob Reiner film around the same time, while still headlining the events of WrestleMania.

RELATED: 10 Things That Make No Sense About The Married Princess

A year after the 7-foot-tall “Eighth Wonder of the World”, Fezzik was playing like him alone. He eventually succumbed to congestive heart failure at the age of 46 in 1993, but not before winning the love of moviegoers like he did with wrestling fanatics.

4 They live (Roddy Piper)

Like many outings with John Carpenter, you don’t have to pay attention to They livethe initial receipt of. The sci-fi horror and action commentary on the commercialization and ripple effect of a culture dependent on capitalism resonates today more than ever, especially since it also features a wrestler in the only lead role, of which Roddy Piper was the first to do so.

In the movie, Piper plays a vagabond who discovers a pair of sunglasses that reveals the fact that aliens have made half of the population their hosts and are producing subliminal messages through advertising.

3 The Wrestler (Ernest The Cat Miller)

The three-time commissioner of World Championship Wrestling and former performer of World Wrestling Entertainment played the enemy in the ring to Randy “The Ram” (Mickey Rourke) in the 2008 Oscar nominated film.

Dismissing the medical advice to cease all wrestling activities, The Ram accepts a 20-year revenge against Miller’s on-screen character, “The Ayatollah.” Despite their exaggerated rivalry, Ayatollah’s real concern for Aries when the latter begins to experience chest pain in the middle of a fight is an unexpected “mano a mano” compassion that only a seasoned wrestler could bring.

2 Blade Runner 2049 (Dave Bautista)

In a 21st century prologue to which only people likeInglorious Basterds and Sky Fall, Bautista pays homage to the first as Sapper Morton, a towering, tiny replicant wearing glasses in the isolation of a protein farm until a razor-sharp Ryan Gosling walks around town.

RELATED: Harrison Ford Banged His Co-Star & 9 More Behind The Scenes Facts About Blade Runner 2049

The latest in a recent trend of wrestlers turned movie stars may have starred in a few MCU movies that have further broken the bank at the box office. But, when it comes to the jaw-dropping cinematography (Roger Deakins), the masterful directing (Denis Villeneuve) and the cast of perfection (Harrison Ford), Blade Runner 2049reigns supreme over Bautista’s filmography.

1 The Godfather (Lenny Montana)

Perhaps even more fascinating than Lenny Montana’s debut film being arguably the greatest ever, and his earlier career as a professional wrestler is the gig he worked between the two. Incarnated as the hitman who “would sleep later with the fish”, Montana was only able to disembark the Godfather role thanks to his role as bodyguard on Colombo crime family payroll at the time.

NEXT: The 10 Best Movies From WWE Studios, According To IMDb



following

The 10 best cameos from Quentin Tarantino movies







About the Author