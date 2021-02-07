



Image source: INSTAGRAM / OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Roohi, Karan Johar’s twins, Yash’s birthday: Kareena Kapoor, shower blessings Neha Dhupia; check photos Roohi and Yash, the twins of producer and filmmaker Karan Johar, celebrated their 4th birthday on Sunday. The adorable Karan kids have been the talk of the town for their fun antics. During the lockdown, we came across several photos and videos of Roohi and Yash which made many fans and followers endurable and made them laugh. As the kids were a year older today, Karan’s close friend and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took her stories to Instagram and shared an unseen photo of Roohi and Yash with Taimur. She wished, “Happy birthday Yash and Roohi. God bless you.” Image source: INSTAGRAM / KAREENAKAPOORKHAN Roohi, Karan Johar’s twins, Yash’s birthday: Kareena Kapoor, shower blessings Neha Dhupia; check photos The photo cries out for kindness, all three are seen posing for the camera. Yash is dressed in yellow and white kurta pajamas while Taimur rocked the Indian look in a white kurta-pajama set. On the other side, we see Roohi posing like a diva in a light colored costume with a pink Barbie bag. Actress Neha Dhupia also wished the children and wrote: “Happy 4th birthday Yash and Roohi … here are many memories under coconut trees and on hammocks and sharing many bowls of spaghetti … a big hug from group of bears … love you two so much … @mehrdhupiabedi. “ Previously, wishing his children a happy birthday, Karan also took to his Instagram and shared an adorable video of Yash and Roohi. He wrote: “A birthday toodles is a must! Fashion critics are back to roast me! Happy birthday to the loves of my life! #Roohiandyash.” In the video, Karan is heard wishing for the children. Yash and Roohi are in Karan’s closet and they are seen saying that they are tired because his clothes are too shiny. Are children not too cute? Watch more fun kids videos here:







