Let’s find a use for Sherer





The Sherer Auditorium has become part of downtown Jasper over the years. We all have many memories of the place. Some of us remember it was used for physical education classes. It was once the municipal auditorium. We have seen concerts and church gatherings. For years, this is where we all went to see the election results (although the election counting equipment has improved a lot since those days). However, the facility is pretty much unused and little appreciated. It is sad for a structure that was put in place in 1938, under the auspices of the Works Progress Administration, one of the agencies created under President Franklin Roosevelt to deal with depression by creating jobs for people. Currently, the city is working on the Town Creek project, an $ 80,000 effort to improve this area. Some discussions have been raised, in particular by Jasper City Council chairman Danny Gambrell, about finding a use for the historic structure. Jasper Main Street Chief Mike Putman said he and the other project participants were ready to find out what he could do to redevelop the facility, which could include reuse of the structure. As Gambrell points out, the installation probably needs a lot of work. But leaders need to think together to find a reasonable use of the facility, if possible. There have been ideas about using it for the cramped city yard, homeless shelter, and entertainment venues, even our own editor said he’d like to run pro wrestling events in Sherer like he used to. In the end, it may not be able to be saved, and it may have to be sold or demolished. But we should make a good faith effort to find some use before it becomes part of history. –Daily mountain eagle







