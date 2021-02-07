Watch: Nazriya and Aleena dance to a ’90s Bollywood song





Actor Nazirya often posts photos and videos with Aleena, wife of director Alphonse Puthren.

Salman Khan's Oh oh jaane jaana plays in the background as Nazriya and Aleena, dressed in blue jeans and t-shirts, start to dance synchronously. Actor Nazriya, who often posts photos with Aleena, wife of director Alphonse Puthren on his Instagram page, is getting nostalgic for the new video. She writes, "Forever the 90s kids", tagging Aleena with the hashtag "my dancing queen". Oh Oh Jaane Jaana is a song from the 1998 movie Pyaar Kiya to Darna Kya, with Salman and Kajol. Previous messages from Nazriya with Aleena Alphonse show them in similar clothing, playing the "matchmaking game" and celebrating several occasions together. For Deepavali, they wore similar Salwar Kameez with embroidery. Another time, they donned floral tops and blue pants, and Nazriya captioned the photo, 'second me,' indicating how close the two were. Aleena's husband and director Alphonse chooses Nazriya in his first feature film Neram, opposite Nivin Pauly. It was a bilingual black comedy, performed in Tamil and Malayalam. He also played Nazriya and Nivin in a music video titled Yuvh. Nazriya announced in November that she was doing his beginnings in the Telugu film industry, opposite Nani. The actor was last seen in a cameo in the film Maniyarayile Ashokan which was released on Netflix last year, with Jacob Gregory in the lead. The film was a production of actor Dulquer Salmaan. Before that, Nazriya played one of the main roles in the movie Anjali Menon Codes, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and Parvathy Thiruvothu. Prithviraj and Nazriya played siblings in the film, and the two actors took the camaraderie off the screen, phoning each other as sister and brother in their respective Instagram posts. On Nazriyas' birthday, Prithviraj posted a photo of her hugging him and his wife Supriya, calling out for her sister. Supriya commented under the photo, May you still crush us in your love.







