Nelly denies ditching St. Lunatics for Hollywood as war with Ali escalates

St. Lunatic member Ali first dropped bombs with a local Missouri radio personality, calling Nelly a narcissist.

But when the multi-platinum artist sat down with the radio show Wat Up Doe, although he was oddly interrupted by one of the hosts, he put it all on the line, showing how he was not only the star of the group but also the brain.

Here are seven points Nelly shared that a lot of people didn’t know.

Point 1: The St. Lunatics were originally a three member high school group, and Ali was not one of them. Ali was a manager and a rapper in another duo.

There are three people in this group who have been crazy since day one; Nelly, Kyjuan and City [Spud], Nelly shared. We all went to school together. Good? Cool. When we started the Lunatics, Ali was not in this group. Stop me when I lie.

Point 2: Ali joined the group after a Jive showcase when the music makers asked to hear more music from the three teenagers. Ali had performed with another person and joined the Lunatics in hopes of getting closer to his dreams of becoming a rap star. The four agreed to work with a production company called D2, which required them to sign 100% of their posts.

Nelly didn’t sign at first but was forced to do so or be kicked out of the single she wanted to buy. The other members, including those who were his classmates, signed and Ali was the one pushing them to do so. He was also the lead singer of the song.

Point 3. The music with Ali as the leader did not get traction.

Point 4. After meeting with the director of Mases, Cudda, the group started working in New York with the aim of making a deal with the group. According to Nelly, the music veteran believed the one with the most star potential was Nelly, not Ali.

Cudda made a deal with Nelly, not the others.

Point 5. Despite the solo contract with Universal, Nelly has negotiated in his contract that all band members get their own recording contracts and in a radical change of power, the band manages to record together.

Point 6. Nellys solo project, Country grammar, has sold nearly 20 million copies since its release. Murphy Lees solo project, Murphy’s Law, went gold. Alis solo project, Boughetto, went double wood.

Point 7. Nelly bought her post from D2 (the deal Ali made her sign to stay in the group) for $ 75,000 before Country grammar exploded. The others did not and still do not have their own edition. Nelly suggests that the reason their names weren’t on the albums was because they didn’t want to give D2 money privately.

Nelly further explained why he was in his place and the others were not. First, he works harder and has never missed a studio session, interview, promo date, photoshoot, performance or date. He also noted that it was his work ethic from the start.

When they said the Lunatics was doing all the legwork and talent shows and all that, that was us. He didn’t do that, the Hot in Herrre rapper informed. When we went to town to make our names, do the car wash, play talent shows in [colleges]it was us, it was not Ali. Ali didn’t play with us. Either he thought he was too good or he didn’t play with us. Just facts. Real facts.

But Ali still maintains that his real facts are lies. He posted on his Instagram:

Nelly would create the lie … then 20 years later blame us, and try to embarrass us like it was our idea !! I will erase my name and show you EVERY LIE he put on us !!!. Oh yeah, good afternoon and good day !!

He even maintains that he created the group.

The St. Lunatics were a group that I started my goal was not to be part of the group I was just their teacher.

Nelly: Ali was the manager; he wasn’t doing all the leg work Ali wasn’t playing with us !! I don’t know why he maybe thought he was better than us (see that part was the DEVIL)

Murphy Lee: Ali started out as a manager. He was still training us (teaching) .. he didn’t want us to play, he wasn’t ready to present the product.

The former Dancing with the Stars third place winner is standing still and says he has people to co-sign him. So far, much of its history stands out in the wash.