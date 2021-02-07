Patricia Healey, wife of Engelbert Humperdinck, dies of COVID-19





Singer Engelbert Humperdinck mourns his 56-year-old wife, Patricia Healey, who died Thursday at age 85 after contracting COVID-19. Humperdinck, 84, announced in a social media post shared on Friday that his family were “heartbroken at the loss of my beloved wife,” who passed away the night before, “surrounded by our children, Louise, Jason, Brad, with Scott on FaceTime.” “Her earthly limits no longer hold her back for she freely rules the glorious Gardens of Heaven, reunited with so many loved ones,” Humperdinck wrote. “We prayed as a family, we blessed her with the water of Lourdes and she left … brought into the arms of Jesus with the help of generous prayers from the hearts of the whole world.” Healey, a British-born actress, had suffered from Alzheimer’s disease for more than a decade, Humperdinck revealed in 2019. He shared 26 that he, Healey, their son Jason and two of their caregivers had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. “Her longtime caregivers lovingly helped make her transition easier for all of us,” Humperdinck wrote, adding that “his wife’s battle with Alzheimer’s disease was courageous from the start. She never resisted because we tried not to neglect anything. He concluded, “We love you beyond words, forever and ever. It now creeps into the minutes of an entire day without you. Good night my baby.” “We are heartbroken”:CNN talk show legend Larry King dies at 87 after hospitalization with COVID-19 Jhene Aiko:Singer said Grammy nomination was ‘bittersweet’ after learning his uncle had died from COVID-19 In a 2019 interview with The Arizona Republic, which is part of the USA TODAY NETWORK, Humperdinck noted that his wife’s illness was the reason fans might have noticed he had tears in his eyes on stage. It hits me several times during my show, he said. People didn’t know before, but I guess they know now. Now they can get a feel for what’s going on in my heart. He added at the time: “She’s fine. She still knows me, thank goodness. She recognizes me and she smiles and she says hello sometimes. Her speech is not very good right now, but with treatment. and with any luck finding a cure in the near future, I hope and pray that all is well. Rarely sharing his private life with the public, Humperdinck chose to speak out against his wife’s condition for a reason: “It’s a terrible disease,” he said. “It’s very common at this point, and we need to do something about it. I thought it was important to let it be known.” Contributor: Randy Cordova, Republic of Arizona







