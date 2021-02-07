It’s a Sin: Sex, Adventure and Loss in 1980s London





In 1999, Queer as Folk burst into prime-time UK television. Overnight, its creator, Russell T. Davies, became his country’s most famous gay writer. The first episode featured a 29-year-old man having sex with a handsome 15-year-old boy, an image that produced exactly what Davies wanted: almost universal outrage. Writing in this diary, Sarah Lyall described an explosion of graphic language, male nudity and explicit sex guaranteed to offend as many people as it captivates. The scandals ranged from conservatives who thought he glorified gay sex (he did) to gay activists outraged by his stereotypes: promiscuous, drugged young men seducing underage boys and having the time of their lives. And yet, from its first season finale, the humor of the shows and its authenticity had won the hearts of three million viewers. British Queer as Folk left only one thing behind. It started in the ninth year of the AIDS epidemic, but he never mentioned AIDS because Davies didn’t want gay life to be defined by disease, he said. It was the right thing to do. Twenty-two years later, at age 57, Davies finally tackled the epidemic he has diligently avoided. The result is Its a Sin, a highly autobiographical five-part series arriving February 18 on HBO Max. It follows the lives of four gay men in their twenties and a crucial girlfriend who arrive in London in the early 1980s, just as Davies did, just as rumors of a mysterious new epidemic began to cross. Atlantic.

You follow their lives as the virus gets closer to them all, he says. The series, which premiered last month in Britain, has all the honesty, hubbub and sexiness of Queer as Folk. But Sin is also steeped in tragedy. If the enthusiastic Home it has received in the British press is a reliable indicator it could become the most famous AIDS drama since Angels in America. AIDS is the melting pot for any gay writer old enough to remember. It scratches our insides until we figure out how to struggle with it. We have to explain why we survived: mostly out of stupid luck. And then do justice to the other half of our generation who didn’t make all those handsome men who never got past 40.

Davies is proud of his motto: A moment of imagination is worth a life of experience. But he actually needed many triumphs and real tragedy before he could tackle this scorching story. The current pandemic has provided the perfect backdrop for it, offering so many echoes of an earlier apocalypse. Last month he spoke to me by phone from his hometown of Swansea, Wales, where he lives in a large house overlooking the sea, although he was not a town boy in Manchester. His aspirations for Its a Sin were very simple, he says. I wanted to create characters that you love so that when they are gone you miss them exactly the same way we missed the people we lost.

He still remembers exactly when he realized the epidemic was real. He was out in June 1983, walking in a blazing sun, when he spotted this headline in Him Magazine: AIDS Gay Death-Plot Panic the words superimposed on an erotic drawing of naked men boiling to death in a test tube. It’s a sin recreates all the horror he felt at that time. A 6 foot 6 inch Welsh giant, Davies is a prolific screenwriter and showrunner, and a cheerful troublemaker. He suggested that even when he avoided the subject of AIDS, he had always been a subtext of almost everything he wrote. If you look at my work over the past 20 years, I was always telling the story of sex leading to death, which I think was deeply molded into me in the ’80s, he said. In Queer as Folk, there is a death after a one night stand. In Cucumber, the whole thing takes six episodes to head into this disastrous one-night-time adventure where a man is murdered. In Years and Years, the setting is the death of Danny Lyons, played by Russell Tovey. So I think I actually wrote it, wrote it and wrote it, he added. And now I put a label on it. An American remake of Queer as Folk (which Davies did not write) was a hit for five seasons on Showtime, and it faced the AIDS epidemic. Like his English ancestor, he provided millions of young lesbians and gays with their first notions of how they might feel comfortable with, or even celebrate their quirk.

In Britain, a teenager on the original show was Olly Alexander. Now a 30-year-old pop star and frontman of Years & Years, he is the lead actor in Sin. Davies said he had Alexander in his head when he started writing Ritchie Tozer, his main protagonist, who is an aspiring actor. Ritchie is also the closest thing to a replacement for the author.

Ritchie is actually the more complex character, Davies said. He’s the one who doesn’t necessarily do good things. Alexander told me he got a little scared when he first watched Queer as Folk at age 14. But it was also revolutionary to see men understand relationships and have sex with each other, he said. It was really a great moment for me. Davies had never met Alexander before casting him on his new show, but as soon as Alexander auditioned for the role of Ritchie, Davies knew he had his star. The young singer also ticked two other boxes deemed essential by Davies: he already had a huge young fan base (his band’s first two albums went to No.1 and No.3 in Britain respectively) and he was a gay proud and out of the ordinary. When his group Years & Years performed at the Glastonbury Festival in 2019, Alexander gave an impassioned four-minute gay rights speech that went viral. Standing in front of a huge billboard proclaiming Queer Is Beautiful, he noted that he was speaking on the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots.

And the only reason I’m able to stand up here and talk about myself as gay is because of all the people who have come before us who have fought for the rights of lesbian, gay and transgender people, he stated. Everyone here has the chance to change history. This side of Alexander was particularly attractive to Davies. The beautiful thing about him is that he has a good gay conscience, Davies told me. He was actually responding to an article on the AIDS crisis. It was already in his heart, something he wanted to recognize, greet and do justice. The admiration is mutual: he is our hero, said Alexandre de Davies. The other element of Its a Sin that’s completely autobiographical is the character of Jill Baxter, the larger-than-life girlfriend that any successful gay gang needs. The role is exuberantly played by Lydia West, a young star who debuted on Davies’ previous HBO show, Years and Years (there is no connection to the Alexanders group, although he and Davies are amused by the coincidence). The role is especially important to Davies, although West only learned about it the day before the script first read. Russell texted me saying, Lydia, I don’t mean to alarm you, but Jill is basically based on a very close friend, she says. And just one more thing to add: she plays your mother and you’ll meet her tomorrow. And I was like, OK Russell, no pressure at all! The real Jill is Jill Nalder, an actress and close friend of Daviess since their teenage years. His London apartment in the 80s was the original Pink Palace, the name given to the apartment-clubhouse shared by its 20-year-old Its a Sin.

She was that woman in London who literally held the hands of the dying, Davies said. Shes the real deal. For West, it was great having her on set with me and playing my mom, she said. It was just a huge honor.

Davies also thought he needed an American star to convince HBO to put money into production. His casting director suggested that Neil Patrick Harris be cast as Henry Coltrane, a gay tailor from Savile Row who has a 30-year relationship with a Portuguese steward at Iberia airlines. It turned out that Harris, like Alexander, had been a big fan of British Queer as Folk as a teenager. In a phone conversation from his brown stone in Harlem, Harris told me that Queer as Folk had been a real defining piece of content for him when he struggled to find examples to make him feel vital and sexy. There’s something about what Russell does, whether it’s Queer as Folk or Years and Years or A Very English Scandal, he says. He has a fast heartbeat, and you immediately want to learn more about the characters.

Harris was incredibly flattered and immediately enthusiastic when asked to do Its a Sin, he said. It made me cry, it turned me on. It seemed important to a generation that remembered it, but even more important to a generation that had no knowledge of it. Davies said if he had sent Harris a cocaine thriller he wouldn’t have been interested. But when you give him an AIDS script, Davies continued, intelligence kicks in, that social conscience kicks in, and that’s how we got it. Davies has applied his own intelligence to all kinds of series, including one of Britain’s most beloved. His greatest popular triumph came when he conceived the rebirth of Doctor Who, the most important television show of his childhood and a franchise that holds a unique place in British popular culture. His version was a huge hit when it premiered on the BBC in 2005, drawing 10.8 million viewers for its first episode. It also gave Davies the platform for his most widely seen subversive success: the bisexual character, Captain Jack Harkness, who kissed the Doctor on the mouth in the fifth episode.

The hottest event in Davies’ life was also the most personal: caring for her husband during a terminal illness. Davies met Andrew Smith, a handsome customs officer, at a Manchester club in 1998, and they fell in love and eventually moved to Venice, California, in 2010. Then in 2011, Andrew learned he had a brain cancer. Davies had never had the slightest interest in marriage, but in 2012, after they returned to Manchester, they finally made the trip to the registry office because we thought Andrew was going to die right away. He trapped me in it! Over the next two years, Andrews’ therapy included seven craniotomies, but by 2014 he had stabilized, Davies said, and we kind of thought he would survive.

He discovered something he had never suspected: the chance to care for a sick husband can be a gift. The time of Andrew’s illness was actually the best eight years of our life together, Davies told me in our last conversation. Many people thought we were in pain. It was actually a great time, it was great fun to be around each other. So, weirdly, I wouldn’t have missed it. Andrew passed away in 2018. I asked Davies if the experience had affected the way he wrote about death. Without a doubt, he replied. Missing someone, losing them, I already knew what it felt like. But yeah, in a good way, I think it gave him some kind of truth. There’s an authenticity to it. Bless him.

