Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Lataa Saberwal quits daily soaps and embarks on a new journey

Lataa Saberwal, who is popular for appearing on TV shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, took to social media to announce that she was quitting smoking daily. In an Instagram post, she hinted at a new journey.

While Lataa has said goodbye to the playoffs, she hasn’t completely stopped acting. She said she was open to staring in web series and movies, and even ready to make a great cameo on the small screen.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Lataa wrote, formally announcing, that I have quit the daily slips while open for the web, movies or a good cameo. Thank you to daily soaps for being such an integral part of my life. Its caption read, Embarkation for a #newjourney. A new start.

Fans sent him their best wishes in the comments section. All the best Lataa Ji. May this next step be a huge success. God bless you, it was written. You are such an amazing actor … all very well for your future. we all r with you always anything we will always support you and we want to see in the movies very soon @ lataa.saberwal, another commented.

Read also | Jaaved Jaaferi on son Meezaan and Navya Naveli Nandas relationship rumors: people want content

However, some fans have said they would miss seeing Lataa on the small screen. We want you in yrhpk season2 like bari maa plz mam don’t quit like this plzzzzz, one of them wrote. Why … I will miss you on TV my favorite Rajshree, another commented.

Besides TV shows, Lataa has also played supporting roles in films such as Ishq Vishk, Vivah and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.