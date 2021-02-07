Timothee Chalamet plays Edward Scissorhands’ son in Cadillac Super Bowl commercial





The “ Dune ” star is making his way through the automaker’s Super Bowl spot for his new all-electric drive.

“It’s the story of a boy with scissors for his hands … No, not That one. “ That’s what Winona Ryder says in a voiceover to open Cadillac’s new Super Bowl spot with her LYRIQ electric vehicle. The actress then appears in character behind a kitchen counter where she calls her son to get up: “Edgar, you’re going to be late.” The next cut reveals Timothe Chalamet as the alleged offspring of Edward Scissorhands and the character of Ryder Kim from the film directed by Tim Burton, Edward Scissorhands.Chalamet is a real ringtone for the main character played by Johnny Depp in the 1990 film. As Edgar Scissorhands, he weaves his way through a series of everyday situations while taking the bus, entering class, throwing pigskin with buddies, slicing up merchandise behind a deli counter, and disappearing behind virtual reality glasses in a driving experience. Then his mother appears again to surprise him with a real opportunity to get behind the wheel of a real car in a brand new LYRIQ waiting in the driveway. “Go on, give it a try,” she tells him once they are cruising the road as Edgar lets go of his scissors from the steering wheel to use the vehicle’s Super Cruise hands-free driving technology. “And Edgar went into the sunset,” she said in another voiceover to close the 60 second spot. The Chalamet and Ryder show is one of many high-profile Super Bowl spots this year, featuring Hollywood talent such as Will Ferrell (General Motors), Mike Myers, Dana Carvey and Cardi B (Uber Eats), Lenny Kravitz (Stella Artois), Serena Williams (Michelob), John Travolta (Scotts Miracle-Gro), Meek Mill (Bacardi), Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher (Cheetos), and Matthew McConaughey, Jimmy Kimmel and Mindy Kaling (Doritos). See the full Cadillac LYRIQ announcement below.







