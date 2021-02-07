Watch Cadillac Deliver Alternate Ending for ‘Edward Scissorhands’ in Super Bowl Commercial

Although Depp does not appear in the ad (leading us to question Edwards’ ultimate fate), Ryder is reprising her role as Kim, now a hardworking single mom with a mom, buttoned up in professional attire. Edgar, played by actor Timothe Chalamet (Call me by my name), is almost the spitting image of his father, with all his awkwardness and talents too: he is a magnet for magnets in science class, pierces a football friend who throws at him, and becomes a meats and veggie Michelangelo at work, where he makes towering lunch masterpieces almost too good to eat.

Kim sees how her son’s uniqueness has dragged him down, but she manages to light it up when she brings home a Cadillac Lyriq, which Edgar drives happily without hands thanks to its Super Cruise feature. .

The spot was directed by David Shane of O Positive, who was behind the Super Bowl commercials, including this year’s Mountain Quest for Paramount + and the 2020s Rocket Mortgage spot featuring a Jason Momoa. incongruously bald and weak.

A 60-second ad will play in-game while a 90-second version, seen here, appears online.

The location is part of a major marketing push that GM is putting behind its electric vehicle ambitions as it plans to invest $ 27 billion in the development of electric and autonomous vehicles and to launch 30 electric vehicles up to in 2025. It includes a corporate Super Bowl commercial from McCann Worldgroup that was released on February 3 and stars Will Ferrell, Kenan Thompson and Awkwafina.

According to Leo Burnett’s Executive Creative Director Robert Clifton Jr., GM’s mandate was to help revive the future of the Cadillac electric vehicle with an original, moving, visually striking idea, and delivered on a product proof point.

From there, Global Strategy Director Chris Bridgland said it became clear very quickly that the announcement would center on the Lyriq electric crossover, equipped with GM’s Super Cruise, touted as the first true technology. hands-free driving assistance. This focus not only gave us the opportunity to talk about the future of Cadillac’s electric vehicles, but also to look at next-generation technology that GM is proudly pioneering while giving our teams plenty of opportunities to explore. creatively, ”he says.

This exploration led the team to somewhat revisit the iconic character of Tim Burton. The visual impact of seeing someone driving with their hands on the wheel spawned the idea that eventually became a deeply human story of ScissorHandsFreea, carried by the Cadillac brand, says Clifton Jr.

Reimagine the silver hands

A crucial step in creating the spot was to recruit talent. Leo Burnett’s chief executive, Emily Shahady, said Ryder jumped in enthusiastically and liked the idea from the start. This was essential since director Shane has said he relies heavily on Winona to be the movie’s keeper in some way.

To play the role of Edgar, the team aimed from the start for Chalamet. Yes, he’s one of Hollywood’s brightest young stars, but watching his performances, we loved his ability to subtly convey emotions and spark interest in the characters, says Clifton Jr. the world of pop culture, when fans mulled over a “Scissorhands” remake, Chalamet has become a favorite for the title role.

And then there was also a bit of Super Bowl serendipity, he adds. Timothe was recently in a movie with a star who was in one of David Shanes’ other hit commercials (Dune, with Jason Momoa, star of last year’s Rocket Mortgage Game Day Spot). He was therefore already a fan of David Shane.

Shane says there was a fascinating interaction between the two tracks. All of the actors have their own ways of working, and it’s the directors’ job to both honor them, but also synthesize them in a way that creates a fluid and safe environment for taking risks, he says. In my little example of working with them, Winona is a little more contemplative, and Timothe is maybe a little more instinctive. It was fun to watch them work and they clearly had affection for each other.

A surprise came when Ryder saw Chalamet in the wardrobe and makeup for the first time. The original was so formative for her, she had a little out-of-body moment, Shane says. It was sweet and fun to watch.

In recreating the Scissorhands universe, my unspoken goal all the time was to try and make sure Tim Burton was cool with what we did in the end, Shane says. The team dove deep into the world of the original and where we could, reached out to the people who worked there to find out the details of how they did certain things.

For example, the sandwich-making scene was a nod to all those POV cutouts and cuts in the movie, Shane says. We knew these shots were taken at very low fiprop, with people throwing dog hair into a fan as Edward frantically worked his scissors in front of the camera. So that’s what the team did, but with food.

Shane was also aware of the creative space for talents to open up and shine as well. “Love the photo where Edgar lazily traces the fence with a scissor finger as he walks and gets stuck,” Shane says. “Timothe has the grace of a silent movie actor and I thought it was dope that we could help him show that side.”